Ladies, Enter Your 40s Stress-Free! Add These 5 Essential Nutrients To Rev Up Your System

Consuming a healthy, well-balanced diet supports your overall health in many ways. It is crucial to make right food choices according to age, nutritional requirements, season change, and more. Women in their 40s experience several changes both mentally and physically. Therefore, it is crucial to ensure optimal intake of nutrients that can help your body function effectively. "You are what you eat and the decisions you make are important for your future health," mentions nutritionist Lovneet Batra in an Instagram post. She further shares a list of essential nutrients women should not miss in their 40s.

Important nutrients women need in their 40's and beyond.

1. Catch up on iron

Iron is an essential nutrient that is required for blood production. "Women in their 40's experience important changes and this period corresponds to perimenopause for most women and is associated with the risk of iron deficiency anaemia," the nutritionist explains. You can get enough iron from nuts, legumes, beans, leafy vegetables and fortified grain.

Along with iron, you must consume enough vitamin c for better absorption.

You should consume vitamin C with iron to ensure better absorption

2. Protein for healthy muscle mass

Protein is known as the building block of the human body. It helps in building and repairing muscles, which is important for maintaining balance and mobility as you age. Lack of physical exercise leads to loss of muscle mass. Therefore, eating enough protein-rich foods like beans, lentils, dairy products like milk, cottage cheese and plain yogurt and eggs are recommended.

3. Calcium for bone health

Women are at a higher risk of osteoporosis because menopause affects bone density. Calcium helps strengthen your bones in every stage of life, especially, after 40. "It's also needed for our heart, muscles and nerves to function. To increase your calcium intake, focus on whole foods including dairy, leafy vegetables, ragi and sesame seeds," Batra adds.

4. Get the dose of vitamin D

The sunshine vitamin helps boost bone health, improves immunity and enhances mood. "Vitamin D is important, especially after 40, because it helps protect against the age-related changes. Deficiencies in Vitamin D have been linked to various health issues. Also, vitamin D is essential for the absorption of calcium in the body," Batra highlights in her post.

Your body produces vitamin D when exposed to sunlight. Mushrooms, egg yolk, fish and fortified grains and cereals are some food sources of vitamin D.

Mushrooms are a food source of vitamin D

5. Befriend B-vitamins

The nutritionist mentions that getting enough B vitamins is an important part of keeping the cellular and organ system processes of your body running smoothly. Legumes and leafy vegetables are common food sources.

Along with a healthy diet, it is essential to maintain a healthy weight with regular exercise. Also, stay stress and get regular health checks done.

(Lovneet Batra is a Delhi-based Nutritionist)

