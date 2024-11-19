Kriti Sanon's 'Pre-Monday' Workout Is Our New Motivation

One of the many health benefits of going to the gym is reduced stress by boosting your endorphins

Kriti Sanon's fitness mantras are our daily dose of inspiration. The actress hardly skips the gym and maintains a strict workout routine. But do you know how Kriti beats those Monday blues? By indulging in a set of “pre-Monday” exercises. She likes to call them, “Pre-Monday Motivation”. On Saturday, the Do Patti star offered fans a sneak peek into her gym session where she was seen physically and mentally preparing herself for the Monday. In the video posted on Instagram, Kriti, dressed in an all-black athleisure kickstarted her aerobics with bench presses. It was followed by weight squats and one-shoulder presses. Oh, the actress also paid special attention to cycling. Would you believe that there was a fan attached to the cycle as well? Kriti indulged in these strenuous exercises under the guidance of her fitness coach Karan Sawhney. Her side note read, “Pre-Monday Motivation. P.S. Cycle with a fan! Best innovation.”

Like Kriti Sanon, here's why you must sweat it out at the gym regularly

1. Increased energy levels

Exercising promotes a surge in energy levels. You must be exhausted after all the huffing and puffing at the gym but through working out your lung capacity improves. It allows more oxygen to be pumped into your bloodstream and brain, making you feel ready for action.

2. Reduced back & hip pain

Experience reduced back and hip pain when you hit the gym every day. Running and stretching strengthen the hamstrings, core and lower back. Strength training particularly acts as a defense against hip and back pain.

3. Great balance & flexibility

As we age, our muscles tend to shrink and we lose elasticity resulting in the contraction and tightening of ligaments and tendons. But you can be more flexible by being a regular gym-goer. You can move without restrictions minus aches or pains.

4. Reduced stress

One of the many health benefits of going to the gym is reduced stress by boosting your endorphins. It can distract you from negative thought patterns and gradually improve your mood.

You can too incorporate working out at the gym to your daily routine to achieve these health benefits.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.