Actor Kishwer Merchantt recently spoke candidly about her ongoing struggle with weight loss after developing thyroid problems during pregnancy. In an interview with Galatta India, she revealed, "I got thyroid when I got pregnant. It is very difficult to lose weight with thyroid. You don't know this. I am struggling with it." Her honest admission has resonated with many women who find it difficult to lose pregnancy weight despite eating carefully and exercising. While weight gain during pregnancy is completely normal and necessary for a baby's healthy development, thyroid disorders particularly hypothyroidism can make shedding those extra kilos much more challenging even after delivery. Experts say that understanding how the thyroid works during pregnancy is essential because it plays a crucial role in both maternal and fetal health.

Why Is The Thyroid Important During Pregnancy?

The thyroid is a small butterfly-shaped gland located in the front of the neck, but it has a major influence on the body's metabolism. It produces hormones that regulate:

Energy production

Metabolism

Body temperature

Heart rate

Growth and development

During pregnancy, thyroid hormones become even more important because they support the baby's brain and nervous system development, especially during the first trimester when the fetus cannot produce its own thyroid hormones.

According to Dr Swati Ajit Gaikwad, Consultant Obstetrician and Gynecologist, Motherhood Hospital, Kharadi, Pune, the thyroid plays a key role in maintaining a healthy pregnancy. "During pregnancy, a woman's body goes through major changes, and the function of the thyroid gland, one of the vital hormone-producing body structures, is very important in safeguarding both the health of the mother and child. The thyroid gland is mainly responsible for releasing the hormones that regulate metabolism, energy balance, and body weight," she adds.

Why Does Hypothyroidism Make Weight Loss Difficult?

Hypothyroidism occurs when the thyroid gland does not produce enough hormones. When thyroid hormone levels fall, metabolism slows down, meaning the body burns fewer calories even during routine daily activities. Dr Gaikwad explains, "When thyroid function is affected, particularly in hypothyroidism (underactive thyroid), weight loss is very difficult. During pregnancy, women naturally gain weight to support the growing baby. Moreover, an underactive thyroid causes metabolic sluggishness, so your body is not able to burn as many calories as it normally would." As a result, many women find that losing pregnancy weight takes longer than expected despite following a healthy lifestyle.

Why Does Weight Increase During Pregnancy?

Weight gain during pregnancy is both natural and necessary. It supports:

Growth of the baby

Placenta development

Increased blood volume

Amniotic fluid

Breast tissue growth

Energy reserves for breastfeeding

However, hypothyroidism can contribute to additional weight gain beyond these normal physiological changes.

According to Dr Gaikwad, an underactive thyroid may also cause:

Water retention

Swelling

Constipation

Fatigue

Reduced calorie burning

These symptoms can make women feel heavier and make postpartum weight loss more challenging.

Should Women Try To Lose Weight During Pregnancy?

Experts strongly advise against intentional weight loss during pregnancy unless specifically recommended and supervised by a doctor. Dr Gaikwad emphasises, "The goal during pregnancy should be weight gain as per the doctor's advice and not weight loss. Trying to lose weight during pregnancy can take a toll on the baby's growth and development." Instead, the focus should remain on achieving healthy and appropriate weight gain based on the mother's pre-pregnancy Body Mass Index (BMI).

How Is Thyroid Disease Managed During Pregnancy?

Fortunately, thyroid disorders can usually be managed successfully with proper medical care. Women diagnosed with hypothyroidism during pregnancy are generally advised to:

Take thyroid medication exactly as prescribed

Monitor thyroid hormone levels regularly

Attend scheduled prenatal appointments

Follow a balanced, nutritious diet

Stay physically active with pregnancy-safe exercises after medical clearance

Get adequate sleep

Maintain healthy weight gain throughout pregnancy. Proper treatment helps support both maternal health and fetal development.

What Happens After Delivery?

Many women expect pregnancy weight to disappear quickly after childbirth, but recovery varies from person to person. Women who developed hypothyroidism during pregnancy may continue to struggle with:

Slower metabolism

Fatigue

Fluid retention

Difficulty losing body fat

Some women experience temporary thyroid dysfunction that resolves after delivery, while others may continue to require lifelong treatment. Regular follow-up with an endocrinologist or physician is important to determine whether thyroid hormone replacement is still needed postpartum.

When Should You Get Tested?

Women should consult a doctor if they experience symptoms such as:

Persistent fatigue

Unexplained weight gain

Difficulty losing weight after delivery

Constipation

Dry skin

Hair fall

Feeling unusually cold

Depression or low mood

Simple blood tests measuring TSH and thyroid hormone levels can help diagnose thyroid disorders. Early treatment can improve symptoms and reduce pregnancy-related complications.

Tips To Support Healthy Weight With Thyroid Disease

Although thyroid medication is essential when prescribed, healthy lifestyle habits also play an important role. Experts recommend:

Eat a balanced diet rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean proteins, and healthy fats.

Do not skip prescribed thyroid medication.

Stay hydrated.

Engage in pregnancy-safe or postpartum-approved physical activity.

Prioritise adequate sleep.

Avoid crash diets or extreme calorie restriction.

Attend regular medical check-ups to monitor thyroid levels.

Kishwer Merchantt's experience highlights a challenge faced by many women. Hypothyroidism during pregnancy can significantly slow metabolism, making postpartum weight loss more difficult than expected. However, experts say that the priority during pregnancy should never be rapid weight loss but ensuring healthy weight gain that supports both mother and baby. With timely diagnosis, appropriate thyroid medication, balanced nutrition, regular prenatal care, and safe physical activity, most women with thyroid disorders can have healthy pregnancies and gradually achieve their long-term health goals after delivery.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.