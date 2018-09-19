6 Sweeteners You Must Avoid On A Keto Diet

Sweeteners you must avoid on keto diet include coconut sugar as well

A keto diet is one in which you need to cut back on high-carb foods which have high starch, sugary foods, desserts and processed snacks. While following a keto diet, a person needs to eat more healthy fats and proteins. When you reduce your intake of carbs, the body reaches a state of ketosis. This is a condition in which the body begins to break down fat stores instead of carbs to produce energy. A ketogenic diet has been found to be effective for quick weight loss. And apart from cutting down carb intake, the diet also requires to reduce sugar consumption. Reducing sugar intake can be as challenging as reducing carb intake. This is also because many foods which claim to be healthy, contain hidden sugar. This is especially true for packaged and processed foods such as baked goods, tomato ketchup, salad dressings, digestive biscuits, etc. In this article, we talk about sweeteners you must avoid on a keto diet. Keep reading...

Sweeteners you should avoid on a keto diet:

1. Honey

When following a keto diet, you need to take care of avoiding carbs. Sugar substitutes like honey, which are otherwise considered to be healthy, should also be avoided on a keto diet. This is because honey is high in calories and carbs, and may interfere with your weight loss regime.

2. Maple syrup

Just as is the case with honey, maple syrup too is considered to be a healthier version of refined sugar. While maple syrup contains micronutrients like manganese and zinc, it is also high in calories and carbs and thus must be avoided in a keto diet.

3. Coconut sugar

Coconut sugar is high in fructose. It provides the same number of calories as regular cane sugar and thus people on a weight loss regime or those aspiring for weight loss through a keto diet might not benefit from switching to coconut sugar. Coconut sugar absorbs more slowly than regular sugar. Its fructose content can also affect blood sugar levels.

4. Dates

Dates are considered to be extremely healthy. They are dried fruit which are commonly used as healthy substitute of refined sugar. While they contain good amount of minerals, vitamins and fibre, dates also contain substantial amounts of carbs and hence are a sweetener which must be avoided on a keto diet.

Thus, when on a keto diet for weight loss, you must try and avoid sweeteners!

