Kerala is facing a twin health challenge with a fresh Nipah virus scare and a continuing Shigella outbreak in Wayanad with fresh cases being reported in other districts, prompting authorities to step up surveillance and preventive measures across the state.

State Health Minister K. Muraleedharan on Friday said things are all under check and there need be no cause for panic, as authorities are closely monitoring the situation.

The Centre has begun closely monitoring the Nipah situation in Kerala after a new suspected case was reported.

The Union Health Ministry said the developments in the state are being watched carefully and that all necessary support has been extended to contain any possible spread.

Samples of suspected patients and those included in the contact list have been sent on an emergency basis to the National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune, for detailed testing.

Officials said a clear picture regarding the severity of the infection and the source of the virus would emerge only after the official test results are declared.

Efforts are underway to expedite the reports.

The Centre has instructed the state to strictly follow established Nipah prevention protocols and standard operating procedures.

The Union Health Ministry is in constant coordination with the Kerala Health Department to review containment measures and has assured technical assistance and expert support if required.

The public has been advised not to panic and to follow health department guidelines.

Meanwhile, Wayanad continues to remain under close watch following the Shigella outbreak reported among children.

The number of confirmed cases has risen to nine, with more test results expected today.

Health officials said 502 children from Koliyadi school had sought treatment after developing symptoms linked to the infection.

At present, 47 people are undergoing treatment in hospitals.

To prevent further transmission through contact, holidays have been declared for schools in three panchayats and the Sulthan Bathery municipality area.

The Health Department has also advised parents to avoid taking children to crowded places and public programmes until the situation improves.

Preventive teams are continuing field-level inspections, surveillance and awareness activities in the affected areas.

With two separate infectious disease concerns emerging, health authorities have intensified monitoring and urged people to remain cautious while avoiding unnecessary fear.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)