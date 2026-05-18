JP Nadda To Attend World Health Assembly In Switzerland Today

During the Seventy-ninth World Health Assembly, a series of Strategic Roundtables will be held. The delegates' partner agencies, representatives of civil society and WHO experts will discuss current and future priorities for public health issues of global importance. In a post on X, Nadda shared that this year's theme, 'Reshaping Global Health: A Shared Responsibility, highlights the importance of collective action.

"Honoured to be in Switzerland to participate in the 79th World Health Assembly, being held from 18th to 23rd May, 2026," JP Nadda said in a post on X.

"This year's theme, "Reshaping Global Health: A Shared Responsibility", highlights the importance of collective action in addressing global health challenges. The Assembly will bring together Health Ministers, dignitaries and public health experts from more than 165 countries, reaffirming the shared global commitment towards building stronger, more inclusive and resilient healthcare systems," he added.

Nadda also hailed Switzerland's SSB Swiss Rail, which he took from Zurich to Geneva Cornavin Station to attend the Assembly. He said Switzerland's transport system is an example of "efficiency, sustainability and seamless connectivity."



The World Health Assembly is the decision-making body of WHO. It is attended by delegations from all WHO Member States and focuses on a specific health agenda prepared by the Executive Board. The main functions of the World Health Assembly are to determine the policies of the Organisation, appoint the Director-General, supervise financial policies, and review and approve the proposed programme budget. The Health Assembly is held annually in Geneva, Switzerland.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will reach Norway today for the 3rd India-Nordic Summit and bilateral engagements. This is the first time an India PM will travel to Norway in 43 years, signalling a major strategic pivot toward Northern Europe. In Norway, PM Modi will participate in the 3rd India-Nordic Summit in Oslo on May 19 and hold bilateral talks with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre.

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