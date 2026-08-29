The Health Department of Jharkhand is taking every care to prevent the spread of H1N1, commonly known as swine flu. The department is on alert mode across the state.

Health Minister Irfan Ansari on Saturday reviewed the situation. He directed all civil surgeons, medical college superintendents and principals, and district surveillance officers to keep strict vigilance. They were also asked to carry out continuous monitoring.

The minister instructed health authorities to ensure the early identification, testing, treatment, monitoring and timely referral of suspected and serious cases. He said the state government is fully committed to protecting the health and lives of its citizens. Ansari said the Health Department is fully prepared to deal with any possible situation related to H1N1.

“Every necessary arrangement is being made to deal with any potential situation. From the timely identification of suspected patients to testing, treatment and referral wherever required, the system has been strengthened at every level. Our commitment is that no person should lose their life to swine flu,” the minister said.

He also held discussions with Additional Chief Secretary Ajoy Kumar, senior health department officials and Civil Surgeons from various districts to review preparedness and issue necessary instructions.

According to a press release, the minister directed all districts to strengthen surveillance and reporting of Influenza-Like Illness (ILI) and Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) cases.

District surveillance officers have been instructed to continuously monitor the situation and immediately report any significant developments to the Health Department. Authorities have also been asked to ensure that suspected and severe cases are identified at an early stage so that patients can receive appropriate treatment without delay.

According to the release, the government has directed RIMS Ranchi, all medical college hospitals and Sadar hospitals to keep an additional 10 beds reserved for potential H1N1 patients. Hospitals have also been instructed to ensure adequate availability of Oxygen supplies, essential medicines and medical equipment, testing facilities, ICU and HDU preparedness and trained doctors and paramedical staff.

The Health Department has also been directed to maintain special vigilance at airports, railway stations, bus stands and other major public places.

People showing symptoms such as fever, cough, sore throat, cold or breathing difficulties may undergo clinical assessment as required. Influenza/H1N1 testing will be conducted based on medical advice, while patients with serious symptoms will be referred for immediate and appropriate treatment. Ansari appealed to people not to panic but to remain alert.

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