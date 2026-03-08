Jan Aushadhi Kendra In Jamtara Provides Affordable Medicines To Poor, Middle-Class People, Drawing Over 200 Patients Daily

With the launch of the Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana (PMBJP), an ambitious public welfare initiative by the Narendra Modi government, the Jan Aushadhi Kendra located near Veer Kunwar Chowk in Jamtara district of Jharkhand, is fast emerging as a major relief for poor and middle-class people, ensuring that affordable and quality medicines reach the general public.

Patients and their families, who visited the Jan Aushadhi Kendra, say that the generic medicines available here are 50 to 90 per cent cheaper than the branded medicines available in the market. This significant price difference has helped reduce the overall cost of treatment for many families.

The Jan Aushadhi Kendra offers medicines for common ailments as well as essential drugs for serious health conditions such as diabetes, blood pressure, and heart disease. In addition to medicines, a variety of surgical items are also available at affordable prices.

Patients have expressed satisfaction with the quality of the medicines available at the Jan Aushadhi Kendra.

With medical treatment becoming increasingly expensive, the Jan Aushadhi Kendra has proved to be a major support system, especially for economically weaker sections of society.

Many people visiting the Jan Aushadhi Kendra have praised the initiative, calling it a commendable step taken by the Narendra Modi-led Union government.

Speaking to IANS, Sohan Singh, a customer who came to purchase medicines, said he was surprised by the affordable prices at the Jan Aushadhi Kendra.

"I came to the Bhartiya Jan Aushadhi Kendra and found quality medicines at very reasonable prices. I got all the necessary medicines for just Rs 78. I am grateful to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for this initiative," he said.

Another buyer, Rajat Sarkar, said that medicines available at the Jan Aushadhi Centre are much cheaper compared to those sold in the open market.

He added that he has been purchasing medicines from the Jan Aushadhi Kendra regularly for the past two years.

"The medicines here are much more affordable than those available outside. I have been buying medicines from this Jan Aushadhi Kendra for the last two years, and I am very satisfied with both the prices and the facilities," Sarkar said.

Tarkeshwar Karmakar, Director of the Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Jan Aushadhi Kendra in Jamtara, told IANS that almost all medicines prescribed by doctors are available here.

He said that buying medicines from Jan Aushadhi Kendras help patients save a significant amount of money, particularly those who require long-term treatment.

Highlighting the quality and benefits of the scheme, he said the initiative is proving extremely useful for the welfare of poor patients.

According to Karmakar, more than 200 people visit the Jan Aushadhi Kendra in Jamtara every day to purchase medicines.

The availability of medicines at discounts ranging from 50 to 90 per cent at the Jan Aushadhi Kendra is providing substantial relief to patients and their families, significantly reducing the financial burden of medical treatment.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)