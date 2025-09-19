Is Your Protein Diet High On Carbs Too? Nutritionist Shares Tips To Balance Meals

A protein-rich diet is an important part of maintaining overall health. But most of the time, when we have basic protein-packed dishes in our meals, we unknowingly consume a high amount of carbs too. Nutritionist Rashi Chowdhary has recently broken it down in her latest Instagram entry. According to her, “if every Indian ate 60 - 80 g of protein every single day, a lot of our health issues would be sorted out.” For example, a typical Indian diet with 80 g of protein likely includes 26 g of 1 glass of sattu drink, 23 g of 1 cup cooked chole and 31 g of moong dal.

Rashi Chowdhary, however, warns that these items also have 225 g of carbohydrate. But guess what? 15 g of grilled fish, 15 g of masala omelette and 50 g of grilled chicken curry also equals 80 g of protein. The only difference is that these dishes have only 10 g of carbohydrate, making them more balanced.

“38% of urban Indian adults are already insulin resistant, 1 in 5 women has PCOS, 1 in 8 has endometriosis and a lot of people are struggling with fatty liver but don't even know it,” the nutritionist explains. So what's the solution? It's a 1:1 protein-carb ratio, which means “if you have 30 g of protein, make sure that your carbohydrate intake doesn't cross 30 g.”

In her caption, Rashi Chowdhary writes, “If you are metabolically healthy, then the stuff on the right-hand side will serve you really well. In no way am I saying to do keto. Have your carbs, but also know your carbs and pair them well. Know what is actually high-protein and what's not.”

On a concluding note, she adds, “If you are someone struggling to digest protein, and you will know this if you bloat, feel heavy or have gut issues after having protein, then work on your gut first. It is a sign that your gut is inflamed and your body is not absorbing protein like it should.”

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.