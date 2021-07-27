Is Your Hair Falling Out? Address The Root Cause To Save Your Locks; Here Are Some Possible Causes

Hair fall: A poor diet and underlying health issues can trigger hair fall

Highlights Poor gut health can lead to uncontrollable hair fall

Eat a healthy diet to provide optimum nutrients to your hair

Check for hormonal balance to fix hair fall

Are you worried about hair fall, hair thinning or whitening of hair? Is your hair ageing rapidly? Since many of us are working from home, there, perhaps, will never be a better time to address the root cause of the issue. A bit of time to self-care could yield great results. For that, we must understand that chemical treatment may give you temporary relief but not a permanent solution. And therefore we must fix what needs to be fixed immediately. Life coach Luke Coutinho did a Facebook live on Monday in which he suggested some ways to keep a check on your hair fall as well as its causes.

Hair falling causes: Know all of these

Coutinho said that hair fall revolves around many things that could be going wrong in your body:

1) Gut health:

If you have poor gut health, it affects your hair. Coutinho explained that you might be having the best diet in the world, but if your gut health is poor, your body is not even absorbing the most important nutrients, micronutrients as well as vitamins that are required for your hair. "Your gut also regulates hormones, and hormonal imbalance is also related to hair fall," he said.

2) Fix Vitamins:

Fix your vitamin D, vitamin B12, B complex, zinc and iron to maintain good quality hair. Coutinho said that most people check just iron but not the ferritin level, adding both have to be good. "If they are on the lower side, it's a clue as to why you are losing your hair," he said.

Haircare: Your hair needs right nutrition to stay strong

Photo Credit: iStock

3) Check your thyroid:

If you have suddenly started losing hair, take a note of your thyroid, suggested Countinho. Hypothyroidism may lead to dry hair, frizzy hair, falling hair, he said, adding at the time you are having your thyroid checked, you could also check your ATG (Anti-Thymocyte Globulin) and TPO (Thyroid peroxidase) because if these are high, it's an autoimmune system which can suggest alopecia.

4) Basic hormone test:

The next on the list is the basic hormone test where you check levels of prolactin, estrogen, testosterone and progesterone. Any hormonal imbalance may be the reason, said Coutinho.

5) Check your diet:

Before even thinking about blood tests, check your diet, he said, adding if your diet is not giving you the required vitamins and nutrients, it's going to have a direct impact on your hair. Some people, he said, complain that when they corrected their diet, they lost weight but also witnessed a change in the quality of their hair. "Yes, that's because you only fixed one thing," he said, adding, it's important that while you lose weight you maintain the required amount of vitamins in your body which your hair needs.

6) Address stress:

Everyone has stress and the question is what you are doing about it. It's proven scientifically and medically that chronic stress causes your hair to be weak. We have seen kids as young as 16 getting grey hair and that's not just because of deficiency but also chronic stress. Address the root cause, he added.

(Luke Coutinho, Holistic Lifestyle Coach - Integrative and Lifestyle Medicine)

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.