Is There A Best Time To Eat Fruits? Let's Find Out

Fruits are a great source of nutrients and can be consumed at most times of the day

Everyone is aware of the advantages fruits provide for our health. They control blood pressure, lower the risk of heart disease, and offer defence against cancer-causing cells. But we frequently become perplexed when it comes to the ideal time to consume fruits.

One should drink them in the proper quantity and at the proper time to reap the health benefits and prevent negative consequences. We'll talk about the ideal and undesirable times to eat fruits in this article.

Here's everything you need to know about the consumption of fruits:

1. First thing in the morning

Some claim that eating fruits is best done in the morning. They argue that eating fruits on an empty stomach helps digestion, maintains weight, detoxifies the body, and wards off some disorders linked to fat. Others think that eating fruit is best done in the afternoon.

These recommendations, however, are unsupported by any scientific data. The only justification for such suggested times is that consuming fruit in the afternoon or morning stimulates your digestive system and elevates blood sugar levels. They do, in fact, digest more easily on an empty stomach and provide much-needed energy in the morning to get the day going. If you eat fruit first thing in the morning, you'll be energetic and productive the rest of the day.

2. Eating fruits with meals

Eating fruits with meals is said to slow down digestion and make food ferment or rot in the stomach. Gastric difficulties, acidity, pain, and other digestive concerns result from this. Due to the fibre in fruits, eating them with meals does actually slow digestion, but the other assertions are unsupported by any scientific data and are therefore erroneous. Fruit does not make meals stay in the stomach for an extended period of time, but it does help you feel fuller for longer and offers you energy throughout the day.

3. Fruit consumption of diabetics

While for diabetics, the time of consumption may be a little more important. When you eat fruits individually, the fruit's carbohydrates and sugar content may enter the system more quickly, which could be dangerous for diabetics. When you eat, your stomach acts as a reservoir, releasing only a limited amount of food into your small intestine at a time for simple digestion.

Therefore, rather than consuming fruits on their own, one should match them with a meal or snack that is high in protein, fibre, or fat. For diabetics, this is advantageous because a smaller amount of sugar is absorbed at a time, possibly leading to a smaller overall increase in blood sugar levels.

4. Fruits in-between meals

Fruit consumption in between meals is a healthy habit. Because this is when your body swiftly digests meals and secretes several enzymes to break down fruits. Additionally, they keep you full for a long time, preventing hunger between meals. Fruits on a platter with nuts and seeds on top create a delicious snack.

Fruits give the body vitamins, minerals, and other nutrients regardless of when they are consumed. There is no ideal or proper time to consume fruits. They are available at any moment of the day. Your lifestyle and preferences should determine how much fruit you consume. Maintain a balanced diet and refrain from overindulging in fruit because of its high fibre content, which can lead to issues like diarrhoea.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.