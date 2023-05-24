Is It Okay To Drink Coffee Every Day? Know The Pros And Cons

People with high blood pressure should avoid drinking coffee

A cup of coffee is the ultimate source of energy for many of us. It is a necessity in the morning and works great as a pre-workout. A shot of espresso also comes handy when you have to work late into the night and staying awake becomes a struggle. Those who love coffee and have been consuming it for years, find it hard to switch to any other drink. There has always been a debate about the benefits and the adverse effects of consuming coffee but there is little clarity on whether coffee is actually healthy or not.

Dr Vishakha Shivdasani, in her Instagram Reel, explains the "good and the bad" about coffee and how you should be consuming it.

Health benefits of drinking coffee

She says that coffee is beneficial if you are looking to lose some weight, increase your metabolism, or want to get energy before a workout session. In addition, coffee can also be good for fatty liver and improve cognition. It is also loaded with antioxidants and can help with neurodegenerative conditions.

The side-effects of coffee

Coming to the side-effects of having coffee, the nutritionist says coffee should not be consumed by those with anxiety issues, insomnia, and high blood pressure. People having bowel conditions, especially, irritable bowel syndrome, are also not advised to include coffee in their diet.

The nutritionist insists that coffee can be good for health provided that you take care of certain things. She suggests opting for black coffee or coffee with just a little bit of milk. One should avoid loading their cup of coffee with milk, which gives extra calories and fats. Besides this, sugar should also not be added to the drink if you want to keep it healthy.

According to the nutritionist, it is important to have good quality organic coffee as it is the one which supports liver and brain health.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.