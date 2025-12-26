Nutritionist Pooja Makhija Breaks Down Betel Leaf Benefits At A Molecular Level

Paan has always been a part of Indian culture. From weddings to family get-togethers, the delicacy made using betel leaf often shows up at the end of a meal. Over the years, though, paan has earned a bad reputation. Stains on teeth, addiction, and health risks linked to tobacco have pushed many people to label it unhealthy. But what often gets missed is this simple fact. The betel leaf itself is very different from what is usually added to it. A few days ago, nutritionist Pooja Makhija took to Instagram to explain exactly that. She broke down what betel leaf actually does inside the body, right down to the molecular level. “It could be the areca nut or the tobacco that gives paan the bad name,” she said. “But the betel leaf, the phytochemistry is purely magical, and therefore it deserves all the spotlight.”

Here is a simple breakdown of what she shared:

1. Helps digestion and reduces bloating

Pooja Makhija explained that betel leaf stimulates salivary amylase. This enzyme helps break down carbohydrates and improves gut motility. The result is better digestion and less post-meal heaviness or gas.

2. Supports oral and gut health

Betel leaves contain compounds like eugenol and hydroxychavicol. These help inhibit harmful microbes in the gut and mouth. They are especially effective against Streptococcus mutans, a bacteria linked to plaque formation and gum issues.

3. Reduces inflammation

The anti-inflammatory action of betel leaf works by modulating COX-1 and COX-2 pathways. This reduces the formation of inflammatory prostaglandins, similar to how some painkillers work.

4. Acts as a strong antioxidant

Betel leaf is rich in phenols that help neutralise free radicals. This reduces oxidative stress and protects cells from damage.

5. Helps manage blood sugar levels

The nutritionist also pointed out that betel leaf improves insulin sensitivity. It slows down carbohydrate breakdown, which helps reduce glucose spikes after meals.

6. Shows anticancer potential

Hydroxychavicol, a compound found in betel leaf, has shown the ability to induce cancer cell death in lab studies.

7. Fights fungal infections

Betel leaf also shows antifungal activity, especially against Candida species.

Betel leaf on its own is not the villain. The problem lies in what is mixed with it. When understood and used correctly, this traditional leaf has real, science-backed health benefits.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.