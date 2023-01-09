Iron Deficiency: 5 Iron-Rich Drinks That You Can Prepare At Home

Iron deficiency can lead to low energy levels and constant tiredness

Iron is an essential nutrient for your overall health. Its vital function is to ensure the proper functioning of haemoglobin. Iron deficiency is commonly known as anemia. It can lead to symptoms like low energy levels, tiredness, poor concentration and pale skin. Adding enough iron-rich foods to your diet is one of the best ways to ensure healthy iron levels in the body. Iron is naturally present in several foods which can be added to your diet easily. You can prepare a few drinks that are not just easy to prepare but also filling. If you want to give a boost to iron levels in your body, here are a few iron-rich drinks you must try.

Drinks to boost iron levels

1. Green juice

Are you drinking green juice to shed some kilos or to achieve glowing skin? Green juice can also help you boost iron levels in the body. Lemon, parsley, pear, spinach and celery are some common ingredients of green juice that might help you deal with iron deficiency.

You can also add some fruits rich in vitamin C to this juice for better iron absorption in the body.

2. Prune juice

Plum in dried form is known as prune. It is also available in the form of juice. Prune juice is loaded with several essential nutrients including iron. It is often recommended to prevent and control iron deficiency.

Not just iron, prune juice is also a great source of potassium which can help reduce blood pressure.

3. Spinach and pineapple smoothie

Smoothies can help you combine several nutritious ingredients. Spinach is a great iron source which can be combined with pineapple. Adding pineapple will enhance the vitamin C content of the smoothie as well as the taste. You can also add lemon or orange if required.

4. Pomegranate and date smoothie

Pomegranate is a great source of iron as well as vitamin C. Dates are also loaded with iron. Therefore, combining these two iron sources can be a good idea.

It is essential to consume enough vitamin C with iron sources. Vitamin C is responsible for the absorption of iron in the body.

