International Yoga Day 2018: Top Ways Yoga Can Help You Have Flawless Skin

International Yoga Day 2018 falls on June 21. Every year, International Yoga Day is celebrated across the world in order raise awareness about yoga and the many health benefits it can provide. From weight loss to relieving stress and reducing depression, there are many things that yoga can do. What's more is that yoga can even help in having a flawless skin. As it turns out, you need not necessarily opt for beauty treatments for your skin. Having a beautiful skin helps you have an appealing personality, which in turn brings a significant improvement to your quality of life. The secret to having a good and flawless skin is treating it from the inside, with the help of a few yoga poses and exercises.

Beauty can be effectively enhanced by following a few strict guidelines in your daily life. Yoga poses like pranayama and meditation help in reversing signs of ageing like saggy skin, wrinkles, crow's feet and fine lines. People who practice yoga regularly are known to have a certain glow in their faces which comes from within and radiates outward. Practicing yoga helps in making your skin look more youthful and refreshed.



Beauty experts believe that good health is the key to having shiny hair, slim figure and flawless skin. Being healthy from inside is the key to looking and feeling beautiful. Yoga in fact, can be quite important when it comes to achieving good health and beauty in the modern-day scenario.



Exercising, and any kind of physical activity, can help in achieving good health and flawless skin. But with, there's the added advantage of both the mind and the body. Apart from working on the muscle groups, yoga helps in increasing vitality, toning internal organs, stimulating nerve centers and clearing the mind.

The ancient Indian discipline of yoga has gained a lot of relevance for achieving a healthy personality and delaying signs of ageing. It is a form of exercise which involves breath control and lays special focus on inhaling and exhaling while performing the exercises.



These breathing exercises while performing yoga helps in oxygenation. You tend to feel exhilarated, both mentally and physically. Mental and physical exhilaration is important for achieving good skin. Feeling good and looking good are directly proportional to each other.

Also, yoga helps in improving blood circulation, which is an important aspect of achieving a good skin. Yoga increases circulation of blood on the skin surface - this is why regular yoga practitioners have such a glow on their skin. Healthy blood circulation on the surface of the skin helps in supplying essential nutrients to the skin. It helps in removing harmful toxins through the skin.



Yoga helps in reducing stress

Speaking of other health benefits of yoga on the skin, it helps in improving oxygenation to the skin and imparts a beautiful glow to it. Similar are the benefits of yoga on hair, where it helps in promote blood circulation and oxygenation to the scalp and hair follicles. Nutrient supply in the blood stream to hair follicles becomes better with practicing yoga daily. Healthy hair growth and a healthy scalp are the pros of including yoga in your lifestyle.

As a stress reliever, yoga helps in inducing relaxation in the body. Skin and scalp conditions like acne, hair loss and dandruff can all be dealt with the help of yoga.

Personality attributes such as emotional stability and self-confidence can be achieved with the help of yoga.

