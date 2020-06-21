International Yoga Day 2020: Reasons Why You Should Perform Surya Namaskar Daily

International Yoga Day 2020: Surya Namaskar can help you stay in shape

In the practice of yoga, Surya Namaskar is a salutation performed to the Sun offering gratitude and love for the life-giving energy that it provides. The sun represents energy, power, and vitality. As the Surya Nadi or Sun Channel runs along the right side, you begin the Surya Namaskar with your right leg first. The Surya Namaskar or the Sun Salutation is best practiced early in the morning before sunrise. Experience many benefits such as physical and mental strength, better command over your body, calmness of the mind, balanced energies, and inner peace. Surya Namaskar is a powerful technique to make you more mindful. With regular practise, it increases awareness forming a deeper connection between the body, breath and consciousness. You can start with 5 cycles a day as a beginner, and slowly increase it to 11 cycles per day.

International Yoga Day 2020: Surya Namaskar benefits and steps

Technique

The Surya Namaskar contains a total number of 8 asanas woven into a sequence of 12 steps for each side, right and left. When you begin the Surya Namaskar, you must start with the right side. One complete cycle is done when you cover both the sides, and this is made of 24 counts. Each asana has a specific breath assigned to it, and this must be followed through the 24 steps of the sun salutation.

Physical and mental health

The Surya Namaskar tones the entire body, helps with weight loss, and strengthens muscles and joints. Practice this flow if you want to improve your complexion as it ensures a better functioning digestive system. Improve your sleep as it helps combat insomnia and reduces stress levels. This is especially beneficial for women as it ensures regular menstrual cycle. The sun salutation is also useful in treatment of frozen shoulders. It helps in weight loss, improves balance in the nervous system, reduces blood sugar levels and stimulates the manipura chakra.

International Yoga Day: Surya namaskar is beneficial for both mental and physical health

Steps to perform Surya Namaskar

Pranam Asana (The Prayer pose)

Hastha Utanasana (Raised arm pose)

Padahastasana (Standing forward bend)

Ashwa Sanchalanasana (Equestrian pose)

Santholanasana (Plank Pose)

Ashtanga Namaskar Asana (Eight limbed salutation)

Bhujangasana (Cobra pose)

Adho Mukha Svanasana (Downward dog pose)

Ashwa Sanchalanasana (Equestrian pose)

Padahastasana (Standing forward bend)

Hastha Uthanasana

Pranam Asana

(Repeat the 12 steps to the other side and start with the Left leg to complete one full cycle)

Benefits of Surya Namaskar:

Helps with weight loss Strengthens muscles and joints Improved complexion Ensures a better functioning digestive system Helps combat insomnia Ensures regular menstrual cycle Useful in treatment of frozen shoulders Spinal cord and abdominal muscles are stretched Internal organs are massaged Improves flexibility of the hips Stimulates the Manipura Chakra Improves balance in the nervous system Reduces blood sugar levels Reduces stress levels Tones the entire body Improves digestion and reduces constipation Eliminates stomach ailments Promotes balance between both sides of the body

(Grand Master Akshar is a Yoga Master, Spiritual Guide and Lifestyle Coach)

