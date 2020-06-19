International Yoga Day 2020: Fight Digestive Issues With These Yoga Poses

International Yoga Day 2020: Practicing yoga can help you best digestive issues

Digestion breaks down the food and drink that you consume for optimum nutrition and energy required by the body. You might have experienced digestive symptoms such as upset stomach, gas, heartburn, nausea, constipation or diarrhea many times. But when this is frequent or chronic, it can lead to many serious problems. With a few small changes or additions to your lifestyle, you can improve your digestion. Yoga can also play a role in improving digestive health. Here are some tips and yoga poses that can help you say goodbye to digestive issues.

Tips and yoga poses to boost digestion

1. Drink plenty of water

Depending on the climate where you live and also your level of physical activity, you must consume a minimum of 1.5-2 liters of water per day. Insufficient water intake is a common cause of constipation. In order to prevent constipation, you can increase your water intake through various means too such as drinking non-caffeinated beverages, eating fruits and vegetables that have high water content.

Stay hydrated to beat digestive issues

Photo Credit: iStock

2. Practice mindful eating

Eating slowly and mindfully can help improve digestion. When you combine eating a meal with TV, phones, and other distractions you are not paying attention to the process of eating. Eating is an important life-sustaining action that needs all your focus. When you practice mindful eating, you will chew the food more number of times which assists in easy digestion, and allows you to relish the taste too.

3. Yoga Therapy

Yoga asanas or postures along with pranayama and meditation practices help to cleanse, stimulate, aid, and encourage good digestive function. Another major factor of digestive disorders such as heartburn are caused by stress, anxiety etc. When you are peaceful and enjoy mental well-being, you have a healthier appetite, and will refrain from emotional eating; irregular meal times and avoid unhealthy food. Meditation and pranayama can help you promote mental well-being.

4. Get Moving with Yoga asanas

Add physical activity in the form of asanas to your lifestyle to notice the positive benefits that you will experience. Vajrasana is the only asana that can be performed immediately after consuming food. Try to hold each asana for up to 30 seconds and repeat for 5 sets. Know about this yoga pose and others.

Vajrasana - Thunderbolt pose

Formation of the Posture

Begin by standing straight with your arms by the sides of your body

Lean forward and slowly drop your knees on your mat

Place your pelvis on your heels and point your toes outward

Here, your thighs should press your calf muscles

Keep your heels slightly apart from each other

Place your palms on your knees facing upward

Straighten your back and look forward

Hold this asana for a while

Breathing Methodology - Softly inhale and exhale

Vajrasana is the only yoga pose you can perform post-meal

Photo Credit: iStock

Malasana

Formation of the posture

Begin by standing straight with your arms by the sides of your body

Bend your knees, lower your pelvis and place it over your heels

Ensure that your feet remain flat on the floor

You may either place your palms on the floor beside your feet or join them in front of your chest in a gesture of prayer

Spine remains erect

Breathing Methodology - Exhale as you squat down

Word of Advice: A person suffering from knee joint pain, arthritis or any knee injury should avoid this asana

Bhujangasana

Formation of the posture

Lie on your stomach

Slowly raise your trunk and head with the support of the palms alone. The arms should be bent at the elbows

Arch your neck slightly backwards and look up

Make sure that your navel is pressed against the floor

Put pressure on your toes by pressing them onto the floor. After that, extend them out

Hold the asana for few seconds

Bhujangasana can help eliminate back pain

Photo Credit: iStock

To improve your digestion, eat home cooked food that is fresh and hot. Avoid eating out too often, too spicy, processed food, or foods that are high in fat or sugar content. Make sure to include plenty of fibre as it is good for digestion. Add healthy fats to your diet known as good cholesterol which can be good for your heart. Drink lots of water to stay hydrated. Manage your stress with yoga therapy, and most importantly make sure that you eat mindfully.

(Grand Master Akshar is a Yoga Master, Spiritual Guide and Lifestyle Coach)

