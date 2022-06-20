International Yoga Day 2022: Can Yoga Increase The Bodys Ability To Absorb Nutrients?

International Yoga Day 2022: Yoga increases blood circulation which improves food absorption

This 25 of June as we celebrate International Yoga Day, let's discuss the many benefits of Yoga. What we eat acts as fuel for our bodies. While a well-balanced and healthy diet helps us stay fit and healthy, an unhealthy diet might have adverse effects on our bodies.

Besides what we eat, our lifestyle and workout routine also influences our health and our body's ability to make good use of the food we are eating. Lack of proper exercise can affect your body's ability to absorb nutrients from the food you eat.

Exercising, especially yoga, has been proven to increase the body's ability to absorb nutrients. Better blood circulation and movement of muscles ensure that your body better absorbs the nutrients being provided to it. Practicing yoga also helps in better digestion which also aids nutrient absorption. In this article, we cover 3 yoga asanas that have been proven to better our body's ability to absorb food. But first.

3 yoga asanas for better absorption of nutrients:

1. Janu Sirsasana

This pose is also called the ‘head-to-knee pose'. This pose has been proven effective in bettering the functioning of the digestive system which further betters food absorption. This is how to perform Janu sirsasana:

Sit on the floor with your left leg folded in (how you would normally sit with your legs folded)

Place your right leg straight facing front

At this point, your left foot should both be pointing towards the right and your right foot should be pointing at the front

Now take both of your arms and use them to hold your right leg

At this point, your head should be facing your right leg, hence the name ‘head-to-knee pose'

Hold this position for a few seconds and release slowly

Repeat this on the other side and do 4-5 sets

2. Tadasana

Tadasana is another great yoga exercise that helps through stretching. This exercise has been proven to increase blood circulation which helps improve the absorption of nutrients in the muscles. Here's how you can perform Tadasana:

Stand straight with your legs at the same distance as your shoulders

Lift your hands towards the ceiling

At this point, join your hands and entangle the fingers

Now, face your palms towards the sky

Hold this position for a minute and repeat few times

3. Shavasana

Shavasana is one of the easiest yet most effective yoga positions. This pose can be performed by all age groups and no matter what condition you may have. This pose has been proven to reduce stress and tension. Both of these factors often affect the functioning of the digestive system.Here's how you can perform Shavasana:

Lie down on the flat ground, preferably on a yoga mat

Keep your arms aside and your palms open

Your palms should be facing the sky

Your legs should be slightly farther apart than your shoulders

At this point, breathe in and out

In conclusion, yoga can provide benefits to almost all parts of the body. It not only helps lose weight but also increases the body's ability to absorb the healthy food you eat. Besides this, yoga also helps reduce stress and tension. It promotes better sleep and elevates the mind. All of these factors help in better absorption of nutrients.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.