International Yoga Day 2022: 5 Best Yoga Poses For Women In Their 30's

International Yoga Day 2022: Child pose is a great asana to reduce stress and elevate mood

We celebrate International Yoga Day on the 21st of June every year to spread awareness of the many benefits of yoga. In this article, we discuss how can yoga poses help women in their 30's.

As women approach their 30's, they experience various changes in their overall health. Be it work or their physical health, all of these factors are influenced by their lifestyle. Yoga for 5,000 years now has been known to provide benefits to one's physical and mental health.

Here are 5 yoga poses for women in their 30's:

1. Downward-facing dog

The downward-facing dog also known as Adho Mukha Shvanasana is a great exercise for women in their 30's as it slows down ageing. Adho Mukha Shvanasana is known to also prevent pre-mature greying.

Here's how to perform downward-facing dog:

Lay flat on the ground facing the floor

Slowly lift your torso and form a mountain-like structure with your body

Your palms need to be farther apart and reaching outwards (in comparison to your shoulders)

On the other hand, your feet need to be placed next to each other

At this point, the only body parts touching the ground should be your palms and feet

Your face needs to be facing inwards and downwards, at the same angle as the arms

Your body must form a triangle (your hands, hips, and feet being the corners)

Hold this position for a few seconds and repeat 10 times at least

2. Pranayamas

Pranayamas refers to breathing techniques that come under the yoga regime. These breathing exercises provide multiple benefits. They may be helpful in reducing stress and tension. They also elevate mood by promoting the production of happy hormones which makes them an ideal addition to your routine.

Some of the most common pranayamas are:

Kumbhaka

Kapalabhati

Nadi Shodhana

Sahita Pranayama

Bhramari Pranayama

Dirga Pranayama

3. Child pose

Child pose also known as Balasana is ideal for women in their 30's. This yoga asana promotes better blood circulation and also provides an ease to the back. It helps reduce back pain which may be caused by a desk job or other causes. It also helps promote better brain function.

Here's how you can perform Balasana:

Sit straight with your legs folded

At this point, your feet are supposed to be facing upwards

Now, slowly bend your torso forward on the floor

At this point, your arms should be extending forward as well, as far as possible

Your face should also be facing the floor as well as your palms

Your calves, forehead, and palms should all be touching the ground in this position

As it only stretches your body and is a resting pose, it provides comfort and relaxation

Hold this position for 10-15 seconds and perform 4-5 sets daily.

4. Cat-cow pose

Cat-cow is also known as Bitilasana Marjaryasana is very helpful in improving menstrual cycles. It has proven to promote regular periods and also helps reduce menstrual cramps.It has also been proven to improve flexibility and blood circulation.

Here's how you can perform Bitilasana Marjaryasana:

Get on your knees and hands (How you would imitate a four-legged animal)

Lift your back upwards, forming a mountain-like structure

While you do that, make sure you push your face inwards, looking at your own torso

Now, push your back inwards, forming a 'U' position with your back

While you do that, look towards the ceiling

Repeat mountain motion with face inwards and then ‘U' structure with face upwards for a minute

Do not speed up, In fact, you are advised to switch positions slowly and gradually

5. Seated forward bend

Seated forward bend also known as Paschimottanasana is ideal for women who experience menstrual cramps. Menstrual problems are very common in women in their 30's which makes it an ideal addition to their routine. It also helps reduce back pain and increases elasticity.

Here's how you can perform Paschimottanasana:

Sit straight in your legs straight in front of you

In this position, your feet's soles should be facing front

Slowing bring your torso closer to your legs and as far as possible

You can use your hands to hold your feet, this may increase how far you can reach

In this position, your stomach and chest are supposed to be touching your thighs

Your face can be facing the front or towards the legs, whichever may be comfortable

Hold this position for 10-20 seconds and sit back up

You can repeat it a few times based on your convenience

In conclusion, taking time to move your body can benefit you in numerous ways. Along with this, performing pranayamas and meditation may also pose helpful in improving your mental and physical health. Exercising regularly also improves the absorption of nutrients from the food you eat. Yoga has been proven very helpful in this area which makes it an ideal addition to your routine.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.