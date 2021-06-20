International Yoga Day 2021: 5 Morning Yoga Poses For Beginners

International Yoga Day 2021: Performing yoga daily can help you stay mentally and physically fit

International Yoga Day is celebrated on June 21 every year. The day is observed to spread awareness about the innumerable benefits of Yoga. The ancient Indian form of exercise is known to provide mental as well as physical well-being to the body. Yoga asanas are a one-stop-shop for a complete body workout without needing any external gear or equipment. The exercises can be done indoors and are a combination of breathing and stretching techniques that focus on the entire body as well as on the mind. Yoga can rid the body of several maladies, strengthen bones and muscles and regulate hormone secretion.

International Yoga Day 2021: 5 Yoga poses for beginners to start the day on a healthy note

If you want to begin performing yoga asanas, here are 5 easy and efficient poses for you to try first thing in the morning.

1) Surya namaskar

Surya namaskar is a combination of 12 asanas referred to as salutations to the sun. The Surya Namaskar is known to strengthen the spine and back muscles. It is known to bring down blood sugar levels and improve metabolism and blood circulation.

To begin one must stand up straight with folded arms in a prayer position.

Gradually lift your joined hands behind your head and stretch backwards completely. Then exhale and bend down and touch your palms to the ground.

Bend your right knee towards your chest and push your left leg back completely and inhale.

Bring your right knee next to your left leg and exhale and hold the plank position.

Place your body flat on the mat and place both palms on either side of your body and lift your abdomen up and stretch your head backwards and inhale keeping your legs firmly flat on the ground.

Then transition by lifting your hips up towards the ceiling and your palms flat on the ground forming an inverted V and exhale.

Bend your left knee against your chest and stretch your right leg behind you and inhale.

Finally, bring both legs forward and stand straight, stretching your arms behind your head before bringing them back into the initial prayer position.

Yoga Day 2021: Surya namaskar is a cycle of 12 asanas

Photo Credit: iStock

2) Bhujangasana

This pose is primarily to strengthen your abdominal muscles and give relief to your lower back. The pose is popularly known as the cobra pose and aids in losing weight around the belly area. This exercise can be done by:

Begin by lying down flat on your stomach

Slowly bring your palms facing down and place them next to your chest

Apply pressure on your palms and lift your abdomen region gradually

Inhale from as you lift the upper body and stretch

Lift your head as behind as your can

Hold this position for a few seconds

International Yoga Day 2021: Bhujangasana can help control back pain

Photo Credit: iStock

3) Mudra Asana

The mudra asana is the perfect pose to aid digestion and help stretch the back and strengthen abdomen muscles. If performed in the morning the pose will ensure effective digestion throughout the day. To do this exercise you begin by:

Sit in the folded knees position

Place both your arms tightly behind your back

Take a deep breath

Gradually release the breath as you bend forward until your forehead touches the ground

Hold this position for a few seconds.

Begin to come back to your original position by slowly inhaling

You can start our day with mudrasana

Photo Credit: iStock

4) Parsva Sukhasana

This pose is perfect to help relieve the body of anxiety and stress. When done in the morning this exercise is guaranteed to keep your mind calm and peaceful as you go about your busy day. Here are the steps you should follow:

Sit with your legs folded in the lotus position. Take a deep breath and fold your palms

Slowly raise the folded palms above your head and take a deep breath

Exhale and bring your palms back in front of your chest

Place left arm on the ground and stretch the upper body to the left with right arm above your head stretching in the same direction as the body

Come back to your original position. Then place your right arm on the ground and stretch your upper body to the right with left arm stretched above head in the same direction as your body

Bring your body back to its original position and place both arms on your folded legs and begin inhaling and exhaling slowly and deeply. Repeat these breathing exercises a few times

Yoga Day 2021: Parsva sukhasana is a simple stretching pose for beginners

Photo Credit: iStock

5) Kumbhakasana

Also known as the plank pose. This pose works on your back and stomach. It is perfect to strengthen your core and while it looks simple to do, it takes tremendous effort to hold the position. To do this exercise begin by:

Lie on your stomach

Place arms in front of you and lift the body

Balance the body on your palms and feet

Keep your legs straight and ensure your arms are stretched below your shoulders. Keep your body in a straight line and hold this position for a few seconds

Exhale as you lower your body into the resting position

International yoga day 2021: Kumbhakasana can help you strengthen your core

Photo Credit: iStock

What are you waiting for? Try these asanas at home and feel the change.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.