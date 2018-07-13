Intense Exercise May Lower Blood Pressure Levels In Teenagers: Study; Top 5 Foods For Healthy Blood Pressure

For a healthy lifestyle, it is important to maintain healthy blood pressure levels

Exercising can help regulate blood pressure levels among teenagers; thus reducing the risk of heart diseases. But, too much exercise can be harmful too and can have a negative impact on your body. It can further lower blood pressure levels. Regular exercise is a predominant factor for maintaining a healthy lifestyle and avoiding any chronic disease or health condition. Exercise helps in burning extra calories and keeps the body muscles in shape. It also helps to maintain a good mood and acts as a stress reliever. It thus helps the brain and other body organs to work in a more effective and efficient way.

Any kind of physical activitiy-cycling, weight training, walking, etc have long-term health benefits if they are done regularly and correctly. However, these days' teenagers indulge in intense workouts and high-intensity exercises which can cause their blood pressure to go lower than normal levels. A recent study conducted at the Children's Health and Exercise Research Centre, University of Exeter, deduced that the blood pressure levels of teenagers participating in vigorous exercises decreased below resting values, leading to a condition called post-exercise hypotension.

Low blood pressure or hypotension is a condition when the blood flow from the heart to other body organs is inadequate and slow. Hypertension can lead to strokes, heart attacks, and many other life-threatening health conditions. This condition can give rise to many chronic diseases or conditions such as cardiac arrests, heart-related disorders, kidney failure, etc. Whereas, high blood pressure is a condition in which blood flow in the arteries is constantly elevated.

Lower blood pressure may result out of intense workout



Following are the foods which you can eat for keeping your blood pressure healthy:

1. Pomegranate

Pomegranate is infused with many nutrients and it is an extremely healthy fruit. Pomegranate juice is one of the best natural drinks that can help us to keep our body hydrated. It contains good antioxidants which help us boost our immune system. The tart flavored naturally sweet juice quenches thirst instantly and helps in keeping the body cool. Eating pomegranate or drinking its juice can help maintain healthy blood pressure levels.

Including pomegranate in diet can help combat lower blood pressure levels

Photo Credit: iStock

2. Green leafy vegetables

Green vegetables are a warehouse of nutrients. They are full of minerals, vitamins, and dietary fibers. Including good amount of green vegetables in your diet can help in keeping the digestive system healthy. They also in reducing calorie consumption. Vegetables like spinach, kale, broccoli etc help in water retention. Eating leafy greens can help you with your blood pressure levels.

Green vegetables can help maintain blood pressure

Photo Credit: iStock

3. Oats

Oats are whole grains which contain lots of fibers. It has a beta-glucan which is an important soluble fiber. They play an important role in digestive and renal functions of human beings. It has low-fat, low-sodium ingredients which are extremely good for maintaining a healthy blood pressure. Oats can be consumed for breakfast as they are considered a full food.

4. Garlic

Garlic is bestowed with abundant health benefits. It contains antioxidants and acts as a blood purifier. It imparts a great flavor to food. It increases nitric oxide in the body, thereby maintaining blood pressure levels. However, it is should be consumed raw or semi-cooked to derive its benefits.

Garlic is extremely helpful to improve blood pressure

Photo Credit: iStock

5. Kiwi

Kiwi is a citrus fruit and is a powerhouse of vitamin C. It is a healthy and tasty fruit which is loved by many people. It also helps in water retention. It is a great antioxidant which, if included in your diet can help maintain healthy blood pressure levels.

Kiwi is a citrus fruit which is help maintain blood pressure



If these foods are eaten in healthy and proportionate amounts, they can do wonders to improve and maintain blood pressure levels. Regular exercise and physical activities are equally important for a healthy lifestyle.

