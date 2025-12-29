Flu Shots For Winter: Who Needs Them, When To Take Them And Why

As winter approaches and respiratory infections start to surge across India, health experts are urging people to take seasonal flu shots, yet awareness remains low. Influenza, commonly called the flu, is a contagious respiratory infection caused by influenza viruses that affect the nose, throat and lungs. While many people recover within a week, the flu can lead to serious complications like pneumonia, hospitalisation and even death in vulnerable populations. In countries like the United States, annual flu vaccination campaigns are standard. In India, however, the flu shot is not part of the Universal Immunisation Programme, and uptake remains limited despite clear benefits.

Each year, flu viruses mutate, meaning last season's immunity may not protect you against new strains. That's why flu vaccines are updated yearly to match expected circulating viruses. Flu shots stimulate your immune system to produce antibodies against influenza viruses. After around two weeks, your body builds defence mechanisms that help prevent infection or reduce severity if you do fall ill. Understanding who should get the vaccine, when to get it, what it protects against, and any precautions can help households across India stay healthier during peak flu seasons.

What Is The Flu Shot And How It Works

A flu shot is a vaccine designed to protect against influenza viruses that are predicted to circulate each year. It typically contains inactivated (killed) viruses or parts of viruses that cannot cause flu illness but teach the immune system to recognise and fight real infection.

Once vaccinated, your immune system begins producing specific antibodies. These antibodies are essential for preventing infection or reducing the severity of symptoms if you contract the virus. It takes about two weeks for antibodies to build up after vaccination, which is why health authorities recommend getting your shot before flu activity peaks.

Also Read: Is India Prepared For Influenza? Central Disease Control Body, WHO Assess

Who Should Get A Flu Shot In India?

Health authorities like the CDC recommend that everyone aged 6 months and older receive a flu vaccine every season unless there's a specific medical contraindication. This broadly aligns with clinical advice in India, even though vaccination is voluntary.

The benefits of vaccination are especially important for:

Children (6 months to 5 years) - Young immune systems are less prepared to fight infections. Older adults (above 65 years) - Age-related immunity decline increases risk of complications. Pregnant women - Protects both mother and baby from severe respiratory disease. People with chronic illnesses (e.g., diabetes, asthma, heart disease) - Higher likelihood of severe flu outcomes. Healthcare workers and caregivers - Reduces virus transmission to vulnerable patients. Household contacts of high-risk individuals - Helps form a protective buffer around those most at risk.

When To Get Vaccinated

In India's context, flu activity often rises during post-monsoon and winter months (October to March), so the best time to get vaccinated is between September and October. Even if taken later, vaccination can still offer meaningful protection as long as flu viruses circulate in the community. So, taking the flu shot during winter months also makes sense.

Precautions And Safety Checks For Flu Vaccines

Flu vaccines are generally safe, but there are important exceptions:

Too young for vaccination: Children under 6 months should not receive a flu shot.

Children under 6 months should not receive a flu shot. Severe allergic reactions: If you've had a serious reaction to a previous flu vaccine ingredient, consult your healthcare provider.

If you've had a serious reaction to a previous flu vaccine ingredient, consult your healthcare provider. Egg allergies: Special guidance applies, but most people with egg allergies can still receive flu shots safely; discuss vaccine options with a clinician.

Special guidance applies, but most people with egg allergies can still receive flu shots safely; discuss vaccine options with a clinician. Illness at time of vaccination: If you currently have moderate or severe illness with or without fever, wait until you recover. Always consult your doctor for personalised advice.

Most side effects are mild and temporary, such as soreness at the injection site, low-grade fever or fatigue, and are not a sign of flu illness itself.

Benefits Of Annual Flu Shots

Getting vaccinated each year helps:

Reduce influenza infections and the spread within communities.

Lower hospital admissions and serious complications, especially among high-risk populations.

Decrease flu-related deaths among vulnerable groups like infants and seniors.

Shorten illness duration and reduce severity if you do get sick.

Flu shots are a cornerstone of prevention during seasonal influenza outbreaks and are especially vital for high-risk groups such as young children, older adults, pregnant women, and those with chronic health conditions. Although uptake in India remains limited due to awareness and cost barriers, the scientific evidence clearly supports annual flu vaccination to protect individuals and communities from serious illness. By planning your vaccination before peak season, understanding who should get vaccinated, and knowing when and how to check safety considerations, you can take an informed, proactive step toward better health this winter and beyond.

Disclaimer: This content, including advice, provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.