Infertility: 6 Lifestyle Factors That May Be Increasing Your Chances Of Infertility

Lack of proper knowledge about conceiving issues can lead to other relationship issues

Infertility refers to the inability of a couple to conceive despite having regular unprotected sex for a year or longer. Infertility is typically defined by doctors as being unable to conceive after 12 months of regular sexual activity without the use of birth control. Low sperm counts in men and issues with ovulation in women are examples of potential causes.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), around 15% of couples worldwide experience infertility. Infertility can be caused by a variety of factors, including medical conditions, age, and lifestyle factors. In this article, we will discuss some common lifestyle factors that might be responsible for infertility.

Here are six lifestyle factors that may be increasing your chances of infertility:

1. Obesity

Obesity is a major risk factor for infertility, particularly in women. Excess weight can disrupt hormone levels and ovulation, making it more difficult to conceive. Obesity can also increase the risk of complications during pregnancy, such as gestational diabetes and pre-eclampsia. In men, obesity can lead to lower testosterone levels, decreased sperm quality, and erectile dysfunction.

2. Smoking

Smoking is a well-known risk factor for many health problems, including infertility. Smoking can damage the DNA in eggs and sperm, leading to decreased fertility. It can also affect hormone levels, increase the risk of miscarriage, and harm the developing foetus during pregnancy. Women who smoke may enter menopause earlier than non-smokers, further reducing their chances of conceiving.

3. Excessive alcohol consumption

Excessive alcohol consumption can harm reproductive health in both men and women. In women, alcohol can disrupt the menstrual cycle and reduce fertility. It can also increase the risk of miscarriage and harm the developing foetus during pregnancy. In men, alcohol can lower testosterone levels, reduce sperm quality, and cause erectile dysfunction.

4. Stress

Stress is a common factor in our modern lives, but it can also play a role in infertility. Stress can disrupt hormone levels, ovulation, and sperm production. It can also reduce sex drive and affect the quality of the relationship between partners. Reducing stress through relaxation techniques such as yoga, meditation, or exercise may improve fertility.

5. Poor diet

A poor diet can contribute to infertility by disrupting hormone levels and reducing fertility. Diets high in saturated fat, sugar, and processed foods can lead to obesity and other health problems that can affect fertility. On the other hand, a healthy diet rich in vegetables, fruits, whole grains, and lean protein can improve fertility.

6. Lack of exercise

Physical activity is important for overall health and fertility. Lack of exercise can contribute to obesity, hormone imbalances, and reduced fertility. Exercise can help regulate hormone levels, reduce stress, and maintain a healthy weight. However, excessive exercise can also be harmful to fertility, particularly in women, so it is important to strike a balance.

In conclusion, infertility can have many causes, both medical and lifestyle-related. While not all factors can be controlled, adopting a healthy lifestyle can improve fertility and increase the chances of conceiving. Couples who are struggling to conceive should consult a healthcare provider for further evaluation and treatment options.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.