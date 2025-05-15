Nutritionist Discusses Issue That Women Have With Thyroid And Infertility

Thyroid conditions, including hypothyroidism (underactive thyroid) and hyperthyroidism (overactive thyroid), might occasionally be linked to infertility in women, health experts say. While thyroid problems can affect reproductive health, they aren't always the main cause of infertility. A healthy diet, staying hydrated, and being active can help improve fertility. Nutritionist Loveneet Batra points out that thyroid imbalance is often overlooked as a cause of unexplained infertility, even if there are no clear symptoms.

In her latest Instagram post, Loveneet Batra has explained that many women are unaware that ovulation can be disrupted by even minor thyroid-related issues, particularly subclinical hypothyroidism.

Despite eating a balanced diet and using the right health tracking techniques, she has addressed a common worry among women: irregular menstruation and difficulties in conceiving.

Loveneet Batra has mentioned that the reproductive hormones may not be coordinating properly, even though your periods appear to be regular enough.

“It's like your body is prepared... but the signal to release the egg isn't firing properly,” she said.

Many women think that their reproductive health can be maintained with just a healthy diet and vitamins. Even with these efforts, some women still experience irregular menstrual cycles.

This can occur without the typical signs of losing hair, weight increase, or exhaustion; thus, it often goes undetected because of no symptoms.

Nutritionist Loveneet Batra explained that your thyroid is a key player in your hormonal orchestra, and “even the slightest off note can impact fertility.”

The thyroid gland controls energy levels, metabolism, and many other body processes, including reproductive health. Ovulation can be impeded and ovarian function adversely affected by even a mild thyroid imbalance.

Loveneet Batra has, thus, suggested undergoing certain tests if you are experiencing difficulties in conceiving and menstrual irregularities persist.

In addition to the standard Thyroid Stimulating Hormone (TSH) test, one should consider Free T3 and Free T4, Vitamin D (essential for hormonal balance), TPO antibodies (to check for autoimmune thyroid disorders), and Prolactin (high levels can suppress ovulation).

The nutritionist has advised that this information be shared with anyone who would find it useful to know how thyroid health and reproductive issues are related.

People can work towards improving their reproductive health and resolving irregular menstruation cycles by being aware of these connections and taking the necessary actions.

