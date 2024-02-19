Indians Suffering More From Post-Covid Lung Damage: Study

Indians who have recovered from Covid suffer more from lung functioning issues than the Europeans and the Chinese, according to a new study.

The lingering symptoms may take up to a year to subside in some cases while the rest may have to live with damaged lungs for the rest of their lives.

The finding was published in a study by the Christian Medical College, Vellore on the impact of COVID-19 on the functioning of lungs and quality of life in Indians.

"It appears that our cohort of Indian subjects had more comorbidities and had more impairment of lung function than the European and Chinese patients," the study noted.

CMC touted the study as the first such report on Indians.