India, Brazil To Announce Joint Health Projects On Medicines, Digital Health And Research

India and Brazil are set to announce a series of joint health initiatives focused on medicines, health technology and research, sources said, marking a significant step in expanding cooperation between the two strategic partners. On the sidelines of the India AI Impact Summit, Union Health Minister JP Nadda met Brazil's Health Minister Alexandre Padilha.

According to officials, the discussions of their meeting centred on advancing accessible and affordable healthcare, strengthening collaboration in medical product regulations, and deepening engagement in digital health systems.

The two countries expect to explore avenues for cooperation in research and innovation, particularly in areas where emerging technologies can improve healthcare delivery in developing countries.

Nadda also extended an invitation to his Brazilian counterpart to attend the upcoming BRICS Health Ministers' Meeting, marking the growing coordination between the two countries within multilateral platforms.

The health collaboration comes as Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva is on a five-day visit to India from February 18 to 22, leading the largest-ever Brazilian delegation to the country.

The president will attend the India AI Impact Summit 2026 and is scheduled to hold bilateral talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 21. The final announcements for the projects will be declared once the president meets the Prime minister. The president's engagements also include a banquet hosted in his honour by President Droupadi Murmu.

Over 300 business leaders and more than a dozen cabinet ministers are accompanying the Brazilian President, reflecting the broad scope of the visit, which spans trade, defence, energy, digital public infrastructure, artificial intelligence, rare earths and cooperation among Global South nations.

With health now emerging as a new pillar of cooperation, the upcoming joint projects are likely to further anchor India-Brazil ties in both bilateral and multilateral arenas.

