"PM Modi Serving Greater Good": Sweden's Deputy PM On India's AI Push

Sweden's Deputy Prime Minister Ebba Busch has underlined her country's deepening partnership with India across artificial intelligence, innovation, trade, and geopolitics, describing New Delhi as a "chosen partner" for Europe in an era of global uncertainty. Speaking exclusively to NDTV on the sidelines of the AI Impact Summit, Busch praised India's leadership in hosting the first global AI summit in the Global South and said the newly concluded India-European Union Free Trade Agreement (FTA) was about "far more than trade."

Busch, who arrived in New Delhi hours before the interview, said her participation in the summit was a "given," highlighting India's growing influence in shaping the global AI discourse. "It's not a coincidence that India is now chairing and hosting this global AI summit for the first time in the Global South," she said, crediting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership and his emphasis on technology that is "coming from man and serving the greater good of humanity."

With over 20 heads of state and senior ministerial delegations attending the summit, the focus has been not just on AI safety and regulation but also on innovation, deployment, and global cooperation. Busch said Sweden saw immense scope in aligning with India's scale and speed of innovation. "Sweden is number one, two or three in many global rankings on innovation. We are a knowledge-hungry people, always looking to partner with others who want to solve complex problems. India is definitely such a partner," she noted.

Innovation, science, and technology already form the backbone of Indo-Swedish ties, but Busch suggested the relationship is entering a new phase with artificial intelligence at its core. She pointed to the fresh momentum generated by the India-EU FTA, calling it a "truly big day" for Europe. "We were celebrating finally," she said, referring to the agreement that had been negotiated for over two decades.

According to Busch, the FTA brings together "the fourth largest economy in the world and the second largest market," creating not just economic opportunity but long-term strategic alignment. "This free trade agreement is more than just trade. It's about building value-based relations that can last for generations," she said, adding that in a time of geopolitical turbulence, Europe was choosing its partners carefully. "Sweden is definitely choosing India for a reason."

She linked the agreement to long-term visions, from India's 2047 milestone to opportunities for future generations in Europe. "It's about building for the next generations, for my two children back home in Sweden," she remarked.

On artificial intelligence regulation, Busch acknowledged the intense global debate, particularly within the European Union, which has introduced landmark AI legislation. While stressing the importance of safety—especially online safety—she cautioned against excessive micromanagement. "We need to regulate the overarching goal rather than thinking we can micromanage something that is moving so fast as AI," she said, warning that Europe risked being "left on the platform once the train is moving."

Drawing a comparison between the rollout of the internet and generative AI tools, she highlighted how adoption cycles have dramatically shortened. "It took seven years for the internet to be fully rolled out in many parts of the world. When GPT was rolled out, it took around two months for people to catch on," Busch said, adding that India's speed could serve as inspiration for regulatory frameworks that enable innovation while ensuring safety.

On geopolitics, the Swedish Deputy Prime Minister reiterated her government's unwavering support for Ukraine amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, now nearing its fourth year. "Keeping long-term support for Ukraine for as long as it is needed is one of the top priorities for Swedish foreign policy," she said, asserting that Ukraine's fight was not just for its own sovereignty but for Europe's security as well.

Busch welcomed India's consistent position that "this is not an era of war", echoing Prime Minister Modi's call for peace. However, she stressed that any peace process must involve Ukraine and Europe directly. "That cannot be negotiated without Ukraine. That cannot be negotiated without the European Union at the table," she said, expressing hope that peace would return swiftly.

Concluding with a message to Indian industry and innovators, Busch said Sweden was "open for business". She highlighted that around 300 Swedish companies already operate in India, indirectly supporting nearly 2.5 million jobs. "We'd like to do more, and we'd also like to see more investments in Sweden, especially in industry and healthcare when it comes to innovation and AI," she said.

As global leaders gather in New Delhi to shape the future of artificial intelligence, Sweden's message was clear: India is not just a market or technology partner but a strategic ally in building a rules-based, innovation-driven global order.