Your Skin And Hair Need Protein Too: Dr Jaishree Sharad Tells All About Its Intake And Sources

Protein is an essential nutrient for the normal growth and development of the body. It plays many roles, right from building the tissues present inside to maintaining healthy hair and skin outside. Dermatologist Dr Jaishree Sharad shares the importance and sources of protein in an Instagram post. In the caption, she wrote, “The hair shaft (hair strands), as well as nails, are made of keratin which is a form of a protein called scleroprotein. It is important to take adequate proteins in your diet.” Here are the key points related to proteins that Dr Jaishree Sharad outlined in her post.

Proteins are the binding blocks and repair agents of the skin

Your skin, eyes, hair, nails, among other parts, are made up of protein

Protein provides strength and sheen to your hair and skin

Collagen and elastin fibres which form the framework of the skin and keep the skin firm are also made up of protein

Collagen is made up of fibrous protein and comprises 30% of the total body protein

Keratin found in hair and nails is also a form of protein

How much protein do you require on daily basis?

Dr Jaishree Sharad mentioned that an average male with a sedentary lifestyle needs 60 grams per day. Whereas, an average female with a sedentary lifestyle needs 55 grams per day.

What are the sources of protein?

Some of the food sources of protein include lean meat, chicken, egg whites, salmons, mackerels, sprouts, tofu, paneer, mushrooms, cheese, Greek yogurt, kidney beans, mushrooms and pulses.

Dr Jaishree Sharad, in her caption, also stated that when you have hair fall or brittle hair and nails or dry flaky skin, it is imperative that you take a high protein diet. She informed, “Typically 0.7 to 0.8 gm/kg body weight of protein is adequate for those who lead a sedentary lifestyle or do mild exercises.”

As a concluding note, she said those who do vigorous exercise or strenuous activity require at least 1gm protein/kg body weight.

