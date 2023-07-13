Immunity: Follow These Tips To Lower Risk of Respiratory Infections During Monsoon

Poor personal hygiene can increase risk of infections in monsoon

While you might enjoy getting soaked in the first shower of the year, However, you must stay protected if you want to stay healthy and keep viral diseases at bay. The threat of numerous diseases begins to loom as soon as the rainy season arrives.

Due to unsanitary conditions and a lack of compliance with basic preventative measures, there is a very significant risk of contracting numerous viral infections during monsoon season. In the rainy season, early disease detection and treatment might be the difference between life and death.You should follow the preventive tips we discuss below. It is also advisable to be aware of the steps that you and your family can take to prevent these infections.

Preventive tips to reduce the risk of respiratory diseases in monsoon:

1. Wash your hands frequently

Regular handwashing with soap and water for at least 20 seconds is one of the most effective ways to prevent the spread of respiratory infections. Make sure to use hand wash that can help fight off germs and wash hands regularly throughout the day.

2. Avoid touching your face

Refrain from touching your face, especially your mouth, nose, and eyes, as these are entry points for viruses and bacteria. Our surroundings such as phones, remotes, etc. can also carry germs. Make sure to sanitise them as well.

3. Maintain good personal hygiene

Take a shower daily and keep your surroundings clean to minimise the risk of respiratory infections. Make sure to take shower with products that can protect you against various germs.

4. Stay hydrated

Drink plenty of fluids, such as water, herbal tea, or warm soups, to maintain optimal hydration and support your immune system. On average, a person is advised to drink about 2 to 3 litres of water daily. You can also try detox water if drinking just water seems boring.

5. Cover your mouth and nose

Use a tissue or your elbow to cover your mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing to prevent the spread of respiratory droplets. Also, maintain safe distance from anyone that might be suffering from a cold or cough.

6. Avoid crowded places

During the monsoon season, try to avoid crowded areas where respiratory infections can easily spread. You can also opt for wearing face masks if avoiding public places is unavoidable.

7. Use a humidifier

Dry air can irritate the respiratory tract, making it more susceptible to infections. Use a humidifier to keep the air moist and prevent respiratory issues. Humidifiers can also help you treat any cold or cough you might have as it helps clear pathways.

8. Eat a healthy diet

A well-balanced diet rich in fruits, vegetables, lean proteins, and whole grains can strengthen your immune system and lower the risk of respiratory infections. You must also provide unhealthy foods such as processed foods as they can weaken your immune system.

9. Get vaccinated

Speak to your healthcare provider about getting vaccinated against common respiratory infections, such as influenza, pneumonia, or COVID-19, to protect yourself during the monsoon season.

Follow these simple tips to reduce your risk of infections during the monsoon weather.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.