Immunity: 12 Superfoods To Boost Your Immunity This Monsoon

Garlic helps boost immunity and reduces symptoms of cold and flu

Our immune system is responsible for protecting us against external radicals that might affect our health. Having a strong immune system means our body can protect itself from catching infections, etc.

During monsoon, our bodies are prone to infections and other contagious diseases due to the weather. The humid and warm weather is ideal for the breeding of sickness-causing organisms. Hence, it is even more important to maintain our immunity in monsoon.

Superfoods as the name suggests have high-nutritive value and our very beneficial for our bodies. Certain superfoods have been proven to boost our immunity. In this article, we list superfoods you need to add to your diet right away if you want to improve your immunity this monsoon.

12 Superfoods that will protect you from monsoon diseases and improve your immunity:

1. Ginger

Ginger is one of the most popular immunity-boosting superfoods known in India. Ginger can be consumed in various dishes and also in warm tea which might further improve your immunity.

2. Pomegranates

Pomegranates are very abundant in various nutrients and have anti-viral properties. Consuming pomegranates improves the health of our digestive system, and heart, and lowers the risk of other chronic diseases.

3. Leafy greens

Leafy greens include broccoli, cauliflower, lettuce, spinach, cabbage, etc. Leafy greens are naturally available during this season and our abundant in numerous nutrients and improve our overall health and immunity.

4. Turmeric

Similar to ginger, turmeric is known for its many immunity-boosting abilities. This anti-viral, anti-bacterial, and anti-inflammation spice protects us from diseases that are prevalent in monsoon.

5. Oranges

Oranges and other citrus fruits such as lime, lemon, grapefruit, etc. are very abundant in vitamin C. Vitamin C help boost our immunity. These fruits are also rich in other nutrients that improve our overall health.

6. Beetroot

Beetroot is rich in vitamin C, folate, fibres, potassium, and various other nutrients that boost our immunity and improve our health. Beetroot also helps reduce inflammation.

7. Broths

Vegetable and chicken broths are abundant in nutrients and warm to the palate. Broths are rich in nutrients and boost our immunity. They also work as great foods if you get cold or cough during monsoons.

8. Probiotics

Probiotics contain good bacteria. This bacteria improves our health and helps fight off bad bacteria. Probiotics include curd, yogurt, buttermilk, kombucha, etc.

9. Bitter gourd

Bitter gourd is also known as an immunomodulator as it helps increase our immunity. It helps shield us against the seasonal cold that we are prone to during monsoon.

10. Garlic

Similar to ginger, garlic is commonly consumed in Indian and south Asian cuisine. It has antibiotic, anti-viral, and immunity-boosting properties.

11. Eggs

Eating foods rich in protein help increase our immunity. They fasten our recovery from illnesses and shield us from skinless-causing organisms.

12. Fenugreek seeds

Fenugreek seeds are known for increasing immunity but they also boost our energy. We are also prone to digestion issues during monsoons which may be curbed by consuming fenugreek seeds regularly.

In conclusion, certain foods can be helpful in improving our immunity. Strong immunity means resistance to various diseases. Make sure to also maintain personal hygiene, keep your surroundings clean, drink fresh water, and eat fresh and clean food to reduce the risks of monsoon diseases.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.