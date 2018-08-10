Bring Your High Blood Pressure Down With This Amazing Ingredient In Your Kitchen

Cinnamon for high blood pressure: It has now been found that eating cinnamon may help in dealing with hypertension. Read more to know health benefits of cinnamon and ways to keep blood pressure under control.

Health | | Updated: August 10, 2018 12:40 IST
Cinnamon can help in reducing high blood pressure

Highlights

  1. Cinnamon can reduce systolic blood pressure by 5.39 mm
  2. Cinnamon benefits for blood pressure maybe different for everyone
  3. Cinnamon can reduce fasting blood sugar levels

High blood pressure is one of the most common diseases in India. Also known as hypertension, high blood pressure can make a person prone to risks of heart disease and stroke. Eating healthy and exercising regularly is considered to be the best ways for keeping your blood pressure under control. Intake of salt, sodium and processed foods must be controlled for maintaining normal levels of blood pressure. Also, it has now been found that eating cinnamon may help in dealing with hypertension. The very reasonable and easily available spice can help in reducing systolic blood pressure. According to a paper published US National Library of Medicine National Institutes of Health, eating cinnamon helped in reducing systolic blood pressure by 5.39 mm.

Cinnamon can help in reducing blood pressure
Photo Credit: iStock

Also read: 6 Reasons Why Turmeric Is Good For High Blood Pressure

However, more research is still required to look into how cinnamon helps in reducing blood pressure. Benefits of cinnamon for blood pressure may not be the same in everyone. It can be tried by sprinkling cinnamon powder on your everyday foods. Cinnamon can be added in your diet by making adding it to your porridge or as a flavoring agent to almost every dish.

Cut down on your salt intake for controlling high blood pressure
Photo Credit: iStock

Also read: High Blood Pressure: 5 Worst Things You Can Do

Apart from reducing blood pressure, cinnamon can also help in reducing risk of heart disease. People who are diabetic can resort to cinnamon as the spice is said to have anti-diabetic properties. Cinnamon can reduce fasting blood sugar levels. Anti-viral and antifungal properties of cinnamon have made the spice a popular home remedy for common cold, lung congestion, clearing mucus, etc.

Cinnamon can reduce risks of heart disease
Photo Credit: iStock

Also read: The Best Expert Recommended Diet Tips To Manage High Blood Pressure

In order to keep your blood pressure under control, you need to cut down intake of alcohol, sugar and pickles. People with high blood pressure can include lots of fruits and vegetables in your diet. These can help for making up for intake of essential nutrients like potassium, fibre, calcium, Vitamin D and antioxidants. 

