Hypothyroidism: Foods To Avoid If You Suffer From Hypothyroidism

Drinking alcohol can worsen the thyroid functioning

Hypothyroidism is a disorder in, which the thyroid gland is unable to make enough of the hormones it's expected to produce. A few of the most common symptoms of hypothyroidism are weight gain, lethargy, poor memory/ forgetfulness, hoarse voice, drying of hair, etc. Living with thyroid can be difficult and certain foods might worsen the condition. Here are some food groups you should avoid if you are a thyroid patient:

Processed foods: Processed foods include packaged pre-cooked foods (potato chips, wafers, etc.), cooked frozen foods (fries, chicken nuggets, etc.), and so on. Majority of the processed foods contain high levels of sodium and people that suffer from thyroid are advised to avoid or reduce the consumption of sodium. A high-sodium diet has proven to increase blood pressure in average human beings, this is worse for people suffering from thyroid.

Cruciferous vegetables: Cruciferous vegetables are mostly the green leafy vegetables. These include cauliflower, kale, lettuce, broccoli, Brussels sprouts, cabbage, and so on. Although cruciferous vegetables are full of nutrents, studies have found that the body might have trouble utilising iodine in case it is consuming any of these vegetables. Hence, we advise you to consume only a limited amount of cruciferous vegetables.

Soybeans and their products: Soybeans and their products such as tofu, edamame, miso, etc. have proven to contain compounds called isoflavones. Isoflavones might increase your chances of getting thyroid. In case you do suffer from thyroid, these products might nullify the effect of your thyroid medication.

Gluten: experts suggest foods that contain the protein gluten (wheat, rye, barley) should be avoided by thyroid patients. Gluten has been proven to reduce the effect of thyroid medication. Furthermore, many people that suffer from thyroid also have celiac disease, which requires the patient to give up gluten completely.

Foods high in fats: Although the body does require some healthy fats, unhealthy fatty foods can poorly affect the health of thyroid patients. Fatty foods would include fried foods, meat, certain dairy products, and so on. Fats have been proven to reduce the absorption of thyroid medication by the body.

High-fibre foods: some of the most common high-fibre foods are beans, legumes, bread, vegetables, and so on. High-fibre foods are known to overwork the digestive system as they take longer to break down. This may even affect the effects of thyroid medication on the body. In fact, in case you consume a high-fibre diet, you may have to ask your doctor to increase your thyroid medication to increase its effectiveness.

Alcohol: Drinking alcohol has various negative effects on the body, one of which is worsening thyroid. For thyroid patients, doctors suggest reducing the consumption of alcohol to almost zero. Alcohol can have adverse effects on the levels of hormones the thyroid produces. Furthermore, excess alcohol consumption can restrict the body from using thyroid hormones.

In conclusion, some of the healthier known foods can also have adverse effects on your health as well as medication. To keep your symptoms manageable and medications effective, we advise you to thoroughly research what foods are to be consumed and avoided.

