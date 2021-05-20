Hypertension: Understanding The Importance Of Measuring Blood Pressure Accurately

Hypertension: A healthy diet and lifestyle can help control blood pressure

Highlights Hypertension is also known as a silent killer

Regular exercise can help you regulate blood pressure numbers

Eat a healthy diet to avoid fluctuations in blood pressure

Maintaining normal blood pressure reading is highly important to one's health. A high blood pressure can lead to various health issues like high risk of heart attack, kidney failure, brain hemorrhage or dementia. Hence, to avoid fatal consequences of high blood pressure, it is important to timely monitor your blood pressure and maintain the factors causing a high blood pressure.

Hypertension or a high blood pressure is a condition in which your blood vessels have a persistently raised pressure. It occurs when the force of blood is increased against the wall of arteries. Blood is carried in the vessels to all parts of body with each heartbeat. Hence, the higher the pressure gets, the harder the heart has to pump. Ideally the normal blood pressure is 120/80 mm Hg. A high blood pressure is defined by levels greater than 130/80 mm Hg or 140/90 mm Hg, as per the various guidelines.

Chronic stress is a major contributor for hypertension. With a kind of lifestyle many are living today, no physical work out or increased stress levels add to the negative work load of body and hence the chances of developing a high blood pressure becomes very common.

Hypertension: The importance of measuring blood pressure

Improper measurement of blood pressure can make it difficult for people to get an appropriate diagnosis and medication. As even the slightest difference in the blood pressure levels can vary the treatment administered. It is important to check your blood pressure correctly as high blood pressure may show no significant symptoms; it gets hard for people to know if they are having a high blood pressure. Also measuring your blood pressure regularly can make you more aware about your body and can help your doctor diagnose a health problem early (if any).

Also read: Hypertension: How Often Should You Check Your Blood Pressure Numbers? Here's A Complete Guide

High blood pressure does not show any symptoms initially

Photo Credit: iStock

Where can you get your blood pressure checked?

You can get your blood pressure checked at a health practitioner's clinic or at your home using a blood pressure monitor, it should be basis the advice of your doctor. Also, as a part of administering the treatment for high blood pressure, your doctor might ask you to make a chart of your blood pressure readings. This chart lets your doctor understand the trends of your blood pressure and helps him/her to make an effective and appropriate diagnosis.

Also read: Hypertension: Upgrade Your Morning Routine With These 5 Steps To Keep Your Blood Pressure Down

How does the blood pressure readings get affected?

Numerous factors can affect the blood pressure readings like:-

Anxiety of having your blood pressure taken: It is called 'white coat syndrome'. One out of every three patients having a high blood pressure checked at the doctor's clinic/hospital may get a normal blood pressure readings outside of it.

How do you sit while taking the readings: Resting your arm on a table at the level of the blood pressure monitor and putting the measuring cuff correctly is the correct position and way of taking your blood pressure readings.

What you drank, ate or did before taking the readings: If you smoked, consumed alcohol or caffeine or engaged in an exercise within 30 minutes of taking the readings, it might be higher.

Also read: High Blood Pressure Dangers: Understanding The Effect Of Hypertension On Your Brain

Check your blood pressure in a calm environment

Photo Credit: iStock

The correct way of measuring your blood pressure

Here are a few tips on the correct way of measuring your blood pressure:-

Empty your bladder before taking the readings.

Sit in a comfortable and straight posture for 5 minutes before taking the readings

Keep your legs uncrossed

Rest your arm at a table at the chest's height

Do not talk while your blood pressure is being taken.

The blood pressure cuff should be above the bare skin, not over clothing.

(Dr. Mukesh Goel is a Senior Consultant, Cardio Thoracic and Vascular Surgery at Indraprastha Apollo Hospital, New Delhi)

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information on this article. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.