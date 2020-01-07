Hypertension Causes: What Is The Relation Between High Blood Pressure And Long Working Hours? Know Some Prevention Steps

A healthy diet and lifestyle can contribute to controlled high blood pressure

Highlights Keep a constant check on your blood pressure numbers

Make necessary changes to maintain healthy blood pressure numbers

Long working hours is also associated with high blood pressure

High blood pressure or hypertension is a common condition these days. If left uncontrolled high blood pressure can significantly increase the risk of heart diseases. Many factors can contribute to high blood pressure including unhealthy diet and lifestyle. But hypertension can be controlled with simple changes. You must get your blood pressure numbers monitored on a regular basis to control the condition on time. According to a study not long working hours are also linked with high blood pressure. Making simple changes can help you beat hypertension. Here's what the study revealed and also know tips to manage high blood pressure.

Hypertension: How long working hours can increase blood pressure?

As per the study conducted by a Canadian research team, white-collar employees are at a higher risk of masked hypertension. The study enlisted more than 3,500 white-collar employees at three public institutions. Compared with colleagues who worked fewer than 35 hours a week, working 49 or more hours each week was linked to a 70 percent greater likelihood of having masked hypertension and a 66 percent greater likelihood of having sustained hypertension- elevated blood pressure readings in and out of a clinical setting.

Long working hours is associated with high blood pressure

Photo Credit: iStock

Also read: High Blood Pressure Remedies: These Teas Can Lower Your Blood Pressure Numbers Naturally

How to manage high blood pressure?

High blood pressure can be controlled with simple modifications. Popping pills is not the right treatment for high blood pressure. Healthy choices can help you control high blood pressure naturally. If you are also dealing with high blood pressure here are some tips that might help.

1. Regular exercise is very important. Exercise can help you prevent the risk of several diseases naturally. Similarly, regular exercise can help you control blood pressure and promote a healthy heart.

2. Consume a healthy diet. Your diet can affect a lot more than just your weight. Consumption of a healthy diet can result in a reduced risk of hypertension. You must include foods rich in fibre to your diet.

Also read: High Blood Pressure: Top 10 Foods To Lower Your Blood Pressure

3. Lose extra weight. If you are overweight you must achieve a healthy weight. Obesity and extra body weight affect your heart health and result in high blood pressure.

High blood pressure: Maintain a healthy weight to control the risk of hypertension

Photo Credit: iStock

4. Ensure proper sleep. Lack of sleep is also associated with various health issues. It can contribute to a higher risk of hypertension as well as trigger other risk factors like obesity and poor diet as well. Try to ensure a good night's sleep.

5. Manage stress. Stress has become a common part of today's lifestyle. Stress management is extremely important to preserve heart health as well as to control blood pressure numbers. Try exercise and meditation to manage stress.

Also read: High Blood Pressure Remedies: These Teas Can Lower Your Blood Pressure Numbers Naturally

(With inputs from ANI)

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.