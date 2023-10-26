Hypertension: Avocados Can Help Control Blood Pressure, Here's How

Avocados can offer you several essential nutrients

High blood pressure or hypertension has become more common than ever. According to WHO, high blood pressure causes close to 12.8% of total deaths in the world. When left untreated, high blood pressure puts you at a high risk of heart disease. Several diet and lifestyle modifications can effectively help control your blood pressure numbers. One of these includes adding potassium-rich foods to your diet.

Potassium is an essential nutrient that can naturally lower your blood pressure. Therefore, individuals with high blood pressure should monitor their potassium intake. In this article, let's explore one of the best sources of potassium which is avocado.

Avocado for high blood pressure: Here's how it helps

Avocado contains more potassium than a banana. Half an avocado contains around 345 mg of potassium. Combining it with a low-sodium diet can effectively control your numbers.

Avocados are loaded with oleic acid that can reduce high blood pressure as well as cholesterol levels. These are also packed with folate that can boost heart health.

Other benefits of eating avocados: Avocados are loaded with fibre. Consuming enough fibre is good for your gut and digestive health.

This fruit also contains antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties.

Avocados are high in calories. They are loaded with healthy fats and fibre content which help promote satiety. Therefore, adding avocados to your diet can help maintain a healthy weight.

Avocados are beneficial for pregnant and breastfeeding women as they are rich in potassium, folate and vitamin C.

Some more potassium-rich foods to control blood pressure:

Other foods high in potassium include bananas, watermelon, beetroot, oranges, spinach, potatoes, dried apricots and broccoli.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.