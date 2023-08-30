Hypertension: 8 Zinc-Rich Foods That Can Help Control High Blood Pressure

High blood pressure can increase your risk of heart disease

Our blood pressure fluctuate throughout the day depending on various factors. Consistently high readings can lead to a diagnosis of high blood pressure. Hypertension or high blood pressure is a common condition these days. While some manage it with lifestyle changes, like diet and exercise, others need daily medication. Nutritionist Lovneet Batra in her Instagram Stories tells us about a new study that highlights a connection between high blood pressure and zinc deficiency. She writes, "Zinc deficiency is common in individuals with chronic kidney diseases and Type-2 diabetes and in those patients, there is an increased likelihood of hypertension."

Zinc-rich foods to control blood pressure

This insight suggests that maintaining proper zinc levels could play a role in managing blood pressure for those at risk. Below is the list of food items that are rich in zinc.

1. Nuts:

Nuts offer zinc and other essential nutrients. Peanuts, cashews, and almonds are good sources of zinc. These nuts also provide healthy fats, vitamins, and fibre. Cashews are the nuts that have the highest amount of zinc, so you can choose them for higher zinc intake.

2. Dairy:

Dairy products are very good sources of zinc, especially for vegetarians. Milk, cheese, and yoghurt are high-zinc options. Dairy products also have high levels of bioavailable zinc which makes the absorption of zinc in the body even better.

3. Eggs:

Eggs supply zinc and other nutrients like proteins, vitamins, minerals, and selenium. Eating eggs daily will help you meet your zinc needs.

4. Dark Chocolate:

Dark chocolate contains notable zinc levels. It also provides antioxidants, iron, and magnesium. It supports brain function and can lower blood pressure.

5. Legumes:

Legumes are zinc and protein sources for plant-based diets. Chickpeas, lentils, and beans are versatile options. They offer zinc, protein, fibre, vitamins, and more.

6. Meat:

Meat, like lamb and pork, is a top zinc source along with protein, iron, and vitamin B. Avoid highly processed meats for better nutrition.

7. Oats:

Oats contain zinc and offer protein and fibre. They promote fullness due to high fibre content. Oats also have other benefits such as lowering risks of health disease, providing antioxidants, lowering blood sugar levels

8. Seeds:

Seeds provide an excellent method to increase your diet's nutritional value. They are easily accessible and can be incorporated into various foods without changing their flavour. Varieties like pumpkin seeds and hemp seeds contain substantial zinc and other essential nutrients.

Include all these food items in your diet and lower your blood pressure in a natural way.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.