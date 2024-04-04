Hydrating Foods To Boost Weight Loss In Summer

When consuming these hydrating foods for weight loss, it's essential to focus on portion control

Hydration is crucial for weight loss, especially during the summer months when we tend to lose more fluids through sweat. Incorporating hydrating foods into your diet can help you stay hydrated while also aiding in weight loss. Read on as we share hydrating foods you must add to your summer diet for weight loss.

Hydrating foods that can help you lose weight this summer:

1. Cucumbers

Cucumbers are composed mostly of water and are low in calories, making them an excellent choice for hydration and weight loss. They also contain fibre, which helps you feel full and satisfied, reducing the likelihood of overeating. Enjoy cucumbers sliced in salads, as a snack with hummus, or infused in water for a refreshing drink.

2. Watermelon

Watermelon is incredibly hydrating due to its high water content. It's also low in calories and contains vitamins and antioxidants that support overall health. Eat watermelon slices on their own, blend them into smoothies, or make a watermelon salad with feta cheese and mint for a refreshing twist.

3. Celery

Like cucumbers, celery is mostly water and low in calories. It also contains fibre and has a high water content, which can help you feel full and satisfied with fewer calories. Enjoy celery sticks with nut butter, add them to salads or soups, or juice them with other hydrating fruits and vegetables.

4. Berries

Berries such as strawberries, raspberries, and blueberries are hydrating and low in calories. They're also packed with fibre, vitamins, and antioxidants that support weight loss and overall health. Eat berries fresh as a snack, add them to yogurt or oatmeal, or blend them into smoothies.

5. Lettuce

Lettuce varieties like romaine and iceberg are high in water content and low in calories, making them a great choice for hydration and weight loss. They also provide essential nutrients like vitamins A and K. Use lettuce leaves as wraps for sandwiches or tacos, toss them in salads, or blend them into green smoothies.

6. Tomatoes

Tomatoes are rich in water and low in calories, making them hydrating and suitable for weight loss. They also contain antioxidants like lycopene, which may help reduce inflammation and promote fat loss. Enjoy tomatoes sliced in salads, added to sandwiches or wraps, or blended into soups and sauces.

7. Oranges

Oranges are juicy fruits with high water content, providing hydration while also offering fiber and vitamin C. The fibre helps regulate blood sugar levels and promote satiety, aiding in weight loss. Eat oranges as a snack, drink freshly squeezed orange juice (in moderation), or add orange slices to salads or desserts.

8. Bell Peppers

Bell peppers are hydrating vegetables that come in various colours and are low in calories. They're also rich in vitamins A and C, which support immune function and metabolism. Enjoy bell peppers raw as a snack with hummus or dip, add them to salads or stir-fries, or stuff them with lean protein for a nutritious meal.

When consuming these hydrating foods for weight loss, it's essential to focus on portion control and balance them with other nutrient-dense foods to create well-rounded meals. Additionally, staying properly hydrated by drinking plenty of water throughout the day is key for supporting weight loss and overall health.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.