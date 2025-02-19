How To Get Rid Of Sweaty Underarms And Body Odour? Nutritionist Explains

With summer around the corner, many are already dreading sweaty underarms and body odour. If you are wondering how to tackle this, worry not! Nutritionist Nmami Agarwal has shared a helpful video on Instagram. She explains the reason behind body odour and explains how to manage it effectively.

The nutritionist writes, “Sweaty armpits and body odour are a natural part of life, but ever wonder why they happen? It all comes down to your sweat glands, bacteria, and even your lifestyle choices.”

To explain the reason behind sweating,

Nmami Agarwal shares that our body has two types of sweat glands:

1. Eccrine glands

Found all over your body, these produce a clear, odourless sweat that helps regulate temperature.

2. Apocrine glands

Located in areas like your armpits and groin, these glands release a thicker sweat that bacteria love to break down—causing body odour.

“Sweat itself doesn't smell, but when it mixes with bacteria on your skin, it creates that familiar odour. Factors like stress, diet, hormones, and hygiene all play a role in how strong the smell becomes,” the nutritionist says while explaining the “science of body odour.”

According to Nmami Agarwal, you can manage body sweat and odour with these simple tips:

1. Food

Spicy foods, caffeine and alcohol can make you sweat more, while processed foods can intensify body odour. To stay fresh, go for hydrating foods, fresh fruits, and veggies that help keep your body in balance.

2. Right clothes

Choose breathable fabrics like cotton and linen or moisture-wicking materials to absorb sweat and keep your skin cool. Avoid tight, synthetic clothes as they trap heat and moisture, leading to odour-causing bacteria.

Follow Nmami Agarwal's tips and get rid of sweaty underarms and body odour.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.