Nutritionist Explains Key Difference Between Physical And Emotional Hunger

Before reaching for food, have you ever paused to ask yourself what kind of hunger you are actually feeling? Learning to distinguish between physical hunger and emotional hunger can be a powerful step towards better digestion, mindful eating and overall well-being. In an Instagram video, celebrity nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee explains the key differences between physical and emotional hunger – an issue many people struggle to identify. Her simple explanation sheds light on why some cravings feel manageable, while others lead to overeating followed by guilt or regret.

“If hunger comes slowly and stops when you're full — it's physical. If it appears suddenly and demands a specific food — it's emotional,” she writes in the caption.

According to Mukerjee, the first step to building a healthier relationship with food is recognising the type of hunger you are experiencing.

“Have you ever thought about what kind of hunger you have?” she asks in the video, adding that awareness can completely change how one responds to cravings.

Physical hunger, Mukerjee explains, is natural and healthy. It builds gradually over time and originates from the body's need for nourishment. This kind of hunger does not feel urgent and can often be delayed if necessary.

“It can be satisfied by eating any type of basic food. Once you feel full, you can stop eating. It makes you feel satisfied and not guilty,” the nutritionist says.

Emotional hunger, on the other hand, behaves very differently. It usually appears suddenly and feels urgent, almost demanding immediate gratification. Instead of being open to any food, emotional hunger is tied to very specific cravings.

“It causes very specific cravings like it could be craving for a pizza, craving for a burger, craving for biryani, craving for chocolates, craving for an ice cream,” Mukerjee adds.

Another key difference lies in how the body and mind feel after eating. Overeating driven by emotional hunger often leads to discomfort rather than satisfaction. It may trigger feelings of guilt, frustration and even self-criticism.

Mukerjee notes, “It makes you feel uncomfortably full because it makes you eat a lot and it makes you feel very guilty and angry with yourself.”

In conclusion, Anjali Mukerjee encourages people to make more mindful choices by reflecting on whether their hunger is gradual or sudden, flexible or specific and satisfying or guilt-inducing. She believes that recognising these signals can help curb emotional eating habits and support long-term physical and mental well-being.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.