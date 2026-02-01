How Nipah Virus Overwhelms The Immune System And Turns It Against The Body

Nipah virus is among the deadliest zoonotic infections known to humans, with fatality rates ranging from 40 to 75 per cent in reported outbreaks. What makes the virus especially dangerous is not just its ability to infect vital organs like the brain and lungs, but the way it manipulates the body's immune system, preventing an effective defence while simultaneously triggering damaging inflammation. Unlike many viral infections where a strong immune response leads to recovery, Nipah virus creates a paradox. The immune system responds aggressively, yet inefficiently. As a result, patients often deteriorate rapidly, even when they are young and previously healthy.

According to Dr. Dip Narayan Mukherjee, Consultant - Microbiology and Infectious Diseases at CK Birla Hospitals, CMRI, Nipah virus is particularly lethal because it outpaces, suppresses and misdirects immune responses, leaving the body unable to clear the infection in time. Understanding this immune disruption is critical to explaining why Nipah causes severe encephalitis, multi-organ failure and high mortality, and why early detection and containment remain the most effective tools against it.

How Nipah Virus Disarms The Body's First Line Of Defence

The immune system's earliest response to viral infection comes from the innate immune system, which relies heavily on interferons, signalling proteins that warn neighbouring cells and activate antiviral mechanisms.

"The Nipah virus is particularly dangerous because it does not merely infect the body, it actively disrupts and overwhelms the immune system, making it difficult for the body to mount an effective defence," explains Dr. Mukherjee.

"One of the earliest ways Nipah evades immunity is by interfering with the body's innate immune response," he adds. "Nipah virus suppresses this interferon response, allowing the virus to multiply rapidly before the immune system can react adequately."

Studies published by the World Health Organization (WHO) and virology research institutions show that Nipah virus proteins block interferon signalling pathways, giving the virus a critical head start before immune defences are fully activated.

Blood Vessels, Inflammation And Immune Chaos

As the infection spreads, Nipah virus targets the endothelial cells lining blood vessels, a defining feature that distinguishes it from many respiratory viruses. "As the infection progresses, Nipah targets the lining of blood vessels, causing widespread inflammation. This vascular involvement not only facilitates the spread of the virus to multiple organs, including the brain, but also leads to immune dysregulation," says Dr. Mukherjee.

This vascular damage triggers an exaggerated immune response. Instead of a focused antiviral attack, the body releases high levels of inflammatory molecules, leading to tissue injury, swelling and organ dysfunction. This phenomenon is similar to, but often more aggressive than, the cytokine storms seen in other viral illnesses.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), this widespread inflammation contributes to respiratory failure, neurological symptoms and circulatory collapse in severe cases.

Immune Exhaustion: When Defence Cells Burn Out

Another hallmark of Nipah infection is immune exhaustion. "While Nipah does not primarily infect white blood cells, the intense inflammatory environment it creates leads to immune exhaustion. Key immune cells become overactivated and then functionally impaired," Dr. Mukherjee explains.

This overactivation followed by functional shutdown means immune cells lose their ability to control viral replication. As a result, the virus continues to spread unchecked, accelerating clinical decline.

Research from high-containment laboratory studies has shown that T-cells and other immune responders become ineffective during advanced Nipah infection, a key reason why supportive care alone often fails in late stages.

Why Antibodies Arrive Too Late

The adaptive immune system, which produces virus-specific antibodies and T-cells, also struggles to keep pace. "The adaptive immune response, which includes antibody production and virus-specific T-cell activity, also struggles to keep pace with the speed of Nipah infection," says Dr. Mukherjee.

"By the time neutralising antibodies are generated, the virus may have already caused significant organ damage, particularly in the brain," he adds. This delay explains why even individuals with no underlying health conditions can develop severe encephalitis. According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), this rapid neurological involvement is a defining clinical feature of Nipah virus disease.

What Happens When Nipah Reaches The Brain

Once Nipah crosses the blood-brain barrier, the immune system faces another dilemma. "The brain's immune defences are naturally restrained to prevent damage, but this allows the virus to persist," Dr. Mukherjee explains. "At the same time, inflammation in the brain leads to swelling, seizures and encephalitis, further complicating immune control."

This restricted immune response, combined with viral persistence, leads to severe neurological symptoms including altered consciousness, seizures and coma. Brain inflammation remains the leading cause of death in Nipah outbreaks.

Why Early Detection Is Crucial

"The body's struggle against Nipah is therefore not due to a lack of immune effort, but rather to the virus's ability to outpace, suppress and misdirect immune responses," Dr. Mukherjee notes.

This understanding explains why early detection, rapid isolation and intensive supportive care remain the cornerstone of management. At present, there are no approved antivirals or vaccines for routine use, though experimental therapies are under investigation. Until targeted treatments become widely available, public health measures, surveillance, contact tracing and infection control, remain the most effective defences against Nipah virus.

Nipah virus is deadly not because the immune system fails to respond, but because the virus turns the immune response against the body itself. By suppressing early defences, exhausting immune cells and triggering harmful inflammation, Nipah creates a perfect storm that leads to rapid deterioration. Understanding this immune imbalance underscores why vigilance, early diagnosis and strict containment are essential to saving lives during outbreaks.

