How Nails Can Show Signs Of Illness

Nails can reveal signs of various illnesses because they reflect changes in the body's overall health. Nails are composed of keratin, and their growth and appearance are influenced by factors such as nutrient levels, blood circulation, and underlying medical conditions. Certain illnesses can alter the shape, texture, colour, or growth rate of nails, providing visible clues about health issues. Paying attention to these changes can help detect health problems early and prompt timely medical attention. Read on as we share a list of abnormalities in nails that can showcase health issues.

9 Ways nails can show signs of certain illnesses

1. Pale nails

Nails that appear pale or whitish can indicate anaemia, a condition caused by a lack of red blood cells or haemoglobin. The reduced oxygen-carrying capacity in the blood results in less oxygen reaching the nails, causing a pale appearance. Boosting iron intake or addressing the underlying cause of anaemia can help restore nail health.

2. Yellow nails

Yellowing of nails is often associated with fungal infections or chronic respiratory diseases like bronchitis. In some cases, it can also signal diabetes or thyroid dysfunction. The discolouration occurs due to compromised nail health or circulation. Treating the root cause is crucial to preventing further damage.

3. Brittle nails

Nails that are dry, brittle, and prone to cracking can indicate a deficiency in biotin (vitamin B7), calcium, or omega-3 fatty acids. These nutrients are essential for nail strength and hydration. Consuming a balanced diet rich in vitamins and healthy fats can improve nail resilience.

4. Clubbing

Clubbing refers to the thickening and rounding of nails, often accompanied by a spongy feel. This can signal chronic low oxygen levels in the blood due to lung or heart diseases like COPD or congenital heart defects. Early diagnosis of the underlying condition is vital for proper management.

5. Spoon-shaped nails

Nails that curve upward at the edges, resembling a spoon, are a hallmark of koilonychia, often linked to iron-deficiency anaemia or thyroid disorders. The shape change occurs due to structural weakening of the nail. Treating the root cause typically resolves the abnormality.

6. Pitted nails

Small depressions or pits in the nails may indicate psoriasis, an autoimmune skin condition, or other inflammatory diseases like alopecia areata. These pits form due to disruptions in the nail matrix, which governs nail growth. Dermatological treatments can address this symptom.

7. Dark lines under nails

Dark or black streaks under the nail, particularly if they are uneven or growing, could be a sign of subungual melanoma, a type of skin cancer. This change requires immediate medical attention for proper diagnosis and treatment.

8. White spots or streaks

Small white spots or streaks on nails can result from minor trauma or deficiencies in zinc or calcium. While usually harmless, consistent spotting may indicate the need for dietary improvements.

9. Ridges

Horizontal ridges (Beau's lines) may occur due to temporary interruptions in nail growth caused by illnesses like high fever, severe stress, or chemotherapy. Vertical ridges are more common with ageing or nutrient deficiencies. Addressing the underlying issue can normalise nail growth.

In case of any prolonged abnormalities occurring on your nails, contact a healthcare professional to understand the underlying reason and to treat it properly.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.