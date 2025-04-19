What Is The 'Green Nail Theory'? Viral Trend Claiming To Bring Peace And Wealth

A new beauty trend has been gaining popularity on social media where Gen Z and millennials are painting their nails in shades of green, believing it brings abundance, peace, health, and good fortune. Termed the "green nail theory", the beauty trend is a spin on the previous red and blue nail theories, according to a report in the New York Post.

The red nail theory signifies that a wash of the bold shade helps draw in a potential love interest. Meanwhile, the blue nail theory posits that those in a relationship either subconsciously or purposely go for the shade.

As per Google's March Beauty Report, searches for "green nail theory" have surged in recent weeks, with users claiming it to be a new-age spin on manifestation. Experts have called green nails "wearable vision boards" that help envision ideas about success and positivity.

“There is intention and energy behind everything you do, whether you realize that or not.If you're using specific colors or palettes over others, you are making choices that are reflective of who you are," Rachel Onefater, founder and CEO of Ora Mer, a platform for psychic readings and intuitive healing, was quoted as saying by the publication.

Psychologically, the green colour has long been linked to healing, stress relief, and serenity. It is perhaps one of the reasons why hospitals often use it in decor to help patients relax in the troubling surroundings.

Is nail theory real?

The short answer is no, and while skeptics may dismiss it as superstition, some see value in the trend's placebo effect. The idea that men will gravitate towards women with a certain nail color is not rooted in any science, but that does not mean people have not leaned into the idea since the trend started gaining steam.

Similarly, the green nail theory is meant to empower women to seek avenues that make them financially independent and pursue a lifestyle that brings them comfort.

Other nail theories

Apart from red, blue, and green, several other nail shades have their respective theories. Here are a few of them listed:

Black nail theory: The colour black is associated with power and intrigue. Hence, a black manicure is all about giving yourself a confidence boost.

White nail theory: As per popular influencers, white nails indicate that a person is single and ready to mingle. It is believed that white shades make the skin look tanner, giving the impression that one is a clean person.

Pink nail theory: Associated with femininity and delicacy, pink shade nails are about tapping into a person's cheerful and feminine side.