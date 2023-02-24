Hormonal Imbalance? These 5 Common Habits Could Be The Culprit

Hormonal imbalance can lead to several health issues

Hormonal imbalance in the body isn't rare and can lead to a host of health issues. Hormones are basically chemical messengers that coordinate functions in the body by travelling through the bloodstream to reach organs and tissues. An imbalance in hormones occurs when you either have too much or too less of a certain hormone. When the hormonal balance is disturbed, it can result in issues such as depression, mood swings, fatigue, digestion issues, weight gain, blood sugar imbalance, anxiety, and insomnia. If you are having hormonal imbalance and experiencing any such issues then it is crucial to know the root cause of it.

In order to help make the right lifestyle choices, nutritionist Lovneet Batra, in her Instagram Stories, shares the everyday reasons that could be behind your hormonal imbalance. Check the list below and make the necessary changes in your routine to keep hormonal imbalance at bay.

Habits that can lead to hormonal imbalance

1. Skipping meals

We all have busy schedules which often force us to skip breakfast or sometimes even lunch. Breakfast, despite being the most important meal of the day, is just either a small toast or coffee for some. Such habits can harm your overall health in the long run and cause a hormonal imbalance.

2. Going too hard at the gym

It is always good to engage in physical activities and burn some calories. But if you are going all-in at the gym or doing high-intensity interval training (HIIT) in every phase of your menstrual cycle, then this could also lead to an imbalance in your hormones.

3. Not sleeping enough

Sleep is an essential part of our routine and it must be prioritised. Sacrificing your sleep to meet deadlines may earn you some praise but can have adverse effects on your health. Not getting 6 to 7 hours can be another reason for your hormonal imbalance.

4. Watch your screen time

Scrolling through videos of delicious food before going to bed and again getting glued to the bright screen in the morning can disturb the hormonal balance. It is advised to set a timer for every day so that you keep the phone down when you must.

5. Endocrine-disturbing chemicals

According to the nutritionist, things such as plastic water bottles, aluminium cans, and cosmetics can have endocrine-disrupting chemicals. These chemicals can interfere with the normal functioning of your body's endocrine system, which is responsible for secretion of hormones.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.