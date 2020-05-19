'Hone A Skill, Do What You Love': Deepika Shares Tips To Safeguard Your Mental Health During COVID-19

Deepika Padukone says that reconnecting with nature helps her keep calm

Highlights Don't be ashamed and seek help to take care of your mental health

Have a routine and do what makes you happy

Reconnect with your loved ones

Taking care of your mental health and seeking support when you are feeling overwhelmed has always been important. Taking care your physical and mental well-being has become even more important at a time when a pandemic has affected millions of people globally. Deepika Padukone's fight with depression has been known to all. The actress has not just been vocal about it, but has also encouraged people to be open about their mental health and seek professional help to overcome it.

As part of an initiative with Instagram, Padukone shared a wellness guide where she talks about ways to safeguard your mental health. The 'Wellness Guide' is Instagram's new feature to keep people inspired during these tough times.

Also read: 9 Ways To Protect Your Mental And Emotional Health During Lockdown By Our Expert

Deepika Padukone shares a wellness guide to take care of your mental health during COVID-19 pandemic

India is currently in the fourth lockdown, though with some relaxations. Social distancing, self-isolation, layoffs and pay cuts have affected livelihood of thousands of people. "While supporting others at this time, don't forget to take care of yourself too," Padukone writes in her guide.

Acknowledge your own fears, anxiety and stress. Know that you are not alone in these difficult times. In order to reduce fear and psychological support, you can communicate with support groups. Be mindful of your own unique mental health needs.

Also read: 3 Yoga Asanas For Stress, Anxiety And High Blood Pressure- Do These Daily

1. Do what you love

Padukone shares that she loves organising her space and that it helps her stay calm. So be it labelling her spices and dals to organising her stationery and wardrobe, she does what she loves to keep her calm and sane.

2. Have a routine

Your life may have turned upside down during this pandemic. Nonetheless, it is important to follow a routine. Have a fixed wake up and bed time, eat your meals on the same time every day, fix a time for workout and don't postpone it. Following a routine can help you cope with stress and anxiety.

3. Hone a skill

There could be no better time than right now to hone a new skill. It could be cooking, gardening, dancing, yoga, a new musical instrument or anything of your choice. "I've always found cooking extremely therapeutic and I've been using some of this time to do just that! Are there any hobbies you find relaxing?" asks Padukone in her guide.

4. Reconnect with nature

The Chhapaak actress says that looking up at the sky, listening to birds chirp and connecting with nature helps her feel grounded and energised.

5. Stay in touch with your loved ones

"My state of calm comes from connecting with the people I am closest to. I look forward to the banter and reminiscing about the good memories," says Padukone. Spend all the extra time that you have amidst this lockdown in reconnecting with your friends and family.

Also read: Lockdown Workout Motivation: Try These Expert-Vetted At-Home Workouts For Weight Loss

6. Meditate and exercise

No matter what, there's no excuse good enough to skip exercising. It the one way to keep you calm, fit and slim. Like Padukone, everyone has days of laziness and lethargy. Having said that, regular exercise can have an extremely positive impact on your physical and mental health.

7. Listen to music

Listening to good muscle can be a joyful activity. It has a positive impact on your mood and mental health.

8. Don't be ashamed

Deepika shares hashtag #NotAshamed and writes, "If you are feeling stressed or anxious, do not hesitate to seek the support of a qualified mental health professional."

Do not take the lockdown take a toll on your physical and mental health. Stay indoors, stay calm and stay safe!

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.