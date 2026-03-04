Holi And Child Health: Doctor Shares Tips For A Healthy Celebration

Bright colours, outdoor play and festive excitement make Holi especially enjoyable for children. However, the festival can also expose young ones to avoidable health risks, particularly due to the growing use of synthetic colours and unsafe play practices. With children being more sensitive to environmental irritants than adults, taking preventive measures becomes essential for a safe and healthy celebration.

Tips for a safe celebration

The Risk of Chemical Colours

One of the biggest concerns during Holi is exposure to synthetic dyes. Many colours available in the market may contain harmful substances such as lead, mercury, chromium and cadmium, along with fine particulate matter that can be easily inhaled.

When children come into contact with these chemicals, either through skin exposure or inhalation, they may develop rashes, eye irritation, coughing, sneezing, throat discomfort or wheezing. Children with pre-existing respiratory conditions such as asthma, bronchitis or allergic rhinitis are particularly vulnerable. In some cases, exposure can trigger severe asthma flare-ups requiring urgent medical attention.

To reduce risk, parents should opt for natural, herbal or organic colours that are free from toxic additives. Eco-friendly alternatives are far less likely to cause irritation or allergic reactions.

Protecting Skin, Eyes and Airways

Before stepping outdoors, parents should apply a generous layer of coconut oil or moisturiser to the child's face and exposed skin. This creates a protective barrier that reduces colour absorption and makes washing easier afterwards.

Children should wear full-sleeved clothing and long trousers to minimise direct skin exposure. Protective goggles can help prevent accidental colour splashes into the eyes, which may otherwise lead to redness, watering or infection.

Respiratory protection is equally important. Fine colour powders can remain suspended in the air and be inhaled. Advising children to avoid throwing powder directly into the air and encouraging them to cover their nose with a mask or damp cloth can help reduce inhalation of harmful particles.

If a child develops persistent coughing, wheezing or breathlessness, medical attention should be sought promptly. Mild symptoms may respond to steam inhalation or prescribed antihistamines, but severe breathing difficulty requires paediatric evaluation.

Safe Play and Supervision

Children should be guided to apply colours gently and avoid throwing powders or water directly at someone's face. High-pressure water balloons and powerful water pistols can cause injuries, particularly to the eyes and ears, and should be discouraged.

Wet and slippery surfaces are another common hazard. Running on water-soaked areas can result in falls and injuries. Ensuring that children play in a safe environment and discouraging rough behaviour can prevent accidents.

Children should never be left unattended near water containers or in crowded spaces. Continuous adult supervision significantly reduces risks.

Hydration and Post-Holi Care

Outdoor celebrations in warm weather can quickly lead to dehydration. Encourage children to drink water at regular intervals and take short breaks between play.

After celebrations, children should bathe using mild soap and lukewarm water to remove residual colour. Hands and faces must be washed thoroughly before eating to prevent accidental ingestion of chemicals.

(Dr. D. Srikanth, Sr. Consultant Pediatrician & Neonatologist, Yashoda Hospitals, Hyderabad)

