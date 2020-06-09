Fibre-Rich Foods: Do Not Miss These Amazing Health Benefits Of Fibre; Know Food Sources

Fibre-rich foods can help you maintain healthy cholesterol levels

A high-fibre diet can offer you several health benefits. Fibre is a type of carbohydrate found in plant-based foods. Your body does not digest or break down fibre. It keeps you full for longer and makes you consume fewer calories. Fibre is of two kinds- soluble and insoluble. Adding more fibre is a simple way to make your diet healthier. Most fibre-rich foods are also loaded with essential nutrients that can boost your health in several ways. Here are some reasons why you should be adding more fibre to your diet and avail of the amazing health benefits it offers.

Fibre-rich diet: Health benefits of adding more fibre to your diet

1. Helps in weight loss

As your body does not digest or breakdown fibre and it stays in your intestine for longer. This keeps you full for longer and makes you consume fewer calories. You can add fibre-rich fruits and vegetables to your diet. These are weight-loss friendly and provide you all the essential nutrients that you require on a weight loss diet.

Fibre can help you lose weight effectively

Photo Credit: iStock

2. Improves heart health

Poor cholesterol levels can take a toll on your heart health. It can significantly increase the risk of heart diseases. Fibre-rich foods can also help you control cholesterol levels. Studies have also highlighted that adding high-fibre foods to your diet can boost heart health.

3. Good for blood pressure and blood sugars

High blood pressure is also harmful to your overall health. It can also significantly increase heart disease risk. Fibre-rich foods can result in controlled blood pressure numbers. Diabetics should also add more fibre to your diet. It can result in controlled blood sugars.

Fibre is beneficial for your blood pressure as well as blood sugar levels

Photo Credit: iStock

4. Helps resolve digestive issues

Adding more fibre to your diet can boost digestion too. It can help you get rid of digestive issues like constipation. Fibre ensures better bowel movements that relieve constipation.

5. Controls the risk of certain cancers

Studies suggest that adding fibre to your diet can reduce colorectal cancer risk. Most rruits and vegetables loaded with fibre are rich in antioxidants and phytochemicals that could further reduce your odds.

Best sources of fibre

Most plant-based foods are loaded fibre. Some foods sores of fibre rich foods are - fruits like apples, berries, pear, kiwi and banana; vegetables like carrots, broccoli and beets. Lentils, legumes, oats and seeds are also good sources of fibre.

