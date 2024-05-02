High Blood Pressure: Lower Your Number With These Vegetables

Vegetables are highly nutritious and you must add them to your daily diet

High blood pressure is more harmful than you think. Uncontrolled blood pressure affects the arteries and increases an individual's risk of developing heart disease. Today's high-paced lifestyle, unhealthy eating habits, too much stress and physical inactivity have made high blood pressure more common than ever. Therefore, it is of utmost importance to maintain healthy blood pressure numbers. From a well-balanced diet to healthy lifestyle choices, several simple changes can help regulate blood pressure naturally. However, not many know exactly what they should be eating to lower blood pressure naturally.

Since, vegetables are highly nutritious and you must add them to your daily diet, here, we have a list of vegetables that can help control blood pressure numbers. Take a look.

Vegetables to control blood pressure

1. Beetroot

According to studies, the nitrate present in beetroot can help lower blood pressure. Drinking beetroot juice or adding it to salads, soups or curries can be beneficial to your blood pressure numbers.

2. Leafy green vegetables

Leafy vegetables are highly nutritious. Research has shown that leafy greens can help lower blood pressure as well as boost overall cardiovascular health. Spinach, kale and mustard greens are some options that you can try.

3. Garlic

Garlic contains antifungal and antibiotic properties. It can also help regulate your blood pressure. Garlic is also known to lower cholesterol levels.

4. Sweet potato

Sweet potatoes are loaded with fibre, potassium and magnesium. All these nutrients assist in lowering blood pressure.

5. Broccoli

Adding broccoli to diet is an effective way to control high BP. Broccoli is also loaded with antioxidants, vitamin C, potassium, vitamin K, protein and fibre.

6. Potatoes

Potatoes are a good source of potassium which plays a key role in lowering blood pressure numbers. You can add potatoes to your diet in multiple ways.

7. Carrots

Carrots can help boost your eyesight. Carrots contain several beneficial plant-based compounds that can offer multiple health benefits including controlled blood pressure.

If you have high blood pressure, diet alone might not help. It is also essential to stay physically active, reduce salt intake, cut caffeine and manage stress levels. If you have chronic high blood pressure, consult your doctor.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.