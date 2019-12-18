High Blood Pressure: Add These Winter Foods To Your Diet To Control Hypertension Naturally

High Blood Pressure: Here are some winter foods which can help you control high blood pressure

High blood pressure or hypertension can be controlled with the right precautions. This health condition should not be ignored as it can put you at a higher risk of heart diseases. Many factors from diet to lifestyle can affect your blood pressure numbers. But do you know temperature can also affect your blood pressure? During the winter season, most people experience high blood pressure. When your body comes in contact with the cold temperature, the blood vessels shrink which leads to fluctuations in blood pressure. Most people witness high blood pressure with a drop in temperature. But hypertension can be effectively managed with the right preventive measures.

Your diet leaves a strong impact on your blood pressure numbers. The right diet can help you effectively control hypertension. Along with the right diet, regular exercise is the best way to fight high blood pressure. This winter season makes some changes in your diet and lifestyle to fight high blood pressure. Here are some winter foods which should be a part of your winter diet.

Hypertension diet: Winter foods for high blood pressure

1. Oranges

Oranges are easily available during the winter season. This citrus fruit is loaded with multiple health benefits. It is also beneficial for hypertension patients. Orange is rich in vitamin B6 and magnesium which contributes to lower blood pressure numbers. Studies have also shown that orange juice can also help you control hypertension. This winter season adds more oranges to your diet to control blood pressure naturally.

2. Bananas

Bananas are one of the most beneficial fruits for high blood pressure. Bananas are rich in potassium which can help in controlling bold pressure. You can find bananas almost throughout the year. You can eat a banana as an evening snack or even for breakfast as well.

3. Carrots

Carrot is also a famous winter vegetable that can help you control high blood pressure. The presence of fibre and potassium in carrots contributes to reduced blood pressure. Carrots are also good for your vision and weight loss.

4. Green leafy vegetables

Green leafy vegetables are extremely healthy. They are loaded with many essential nutrients. During the winter season, you can find a variety of green leafy vegetables that are beneficial for your blood pressure numbers. Some of the leafy greens which you can add to your diet may include- spinach, methi leaves, kale or lettuce.

