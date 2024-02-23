Here's Why You Should Not Overlook Vitamin B12 Deficiency

Vitamin B12 is essential for your health and overall well-being

Vitamin B12 deficiency is more common than you think. Vegetarians are more prone to vitamin B12 deficiency as foods containing vitamin B12 are primarily animal-based. This vitamin is crucial for your nerve function as well as the formation of red blood cells. It also plays a role in maintaining bone, skin and hair health. Consuming enough vitamin B12 can help prevent anemia, promote healthy pregnancy and reduce the risk of macular degeneration. A few research have also revealed that vitamin B12 can help improve mood and reduce symptoms of depression.

As vitamin B12 is essential for your overall health in so many ways, its deficiency can trigger several health conditions. Here are some of the side effects of not consuming enough vitamin B12.

Vitamin B12 deficiency signs and symptoms

Extreme fatigue

Frequent headaches

Difficulty in concentration

Inflammation and pain in mouth

Cramps and muscle weakness

Erectile dysfunction in men

Vision-related issues

Fast heart rate

Who are at risk of vitamin B12 deficiency

As you age the ability to absorb vitamin B12 reduces. Therefore, those over the age of 60 years are at a higher risk.

Certain medications like metformin can restrict the absorption of vitamin B12.

Those following a vegan diet.

Pregnant and breastfeeding mothers.

People with health conditions like inflammatory bowel disease and celiac disease.

Individuals who consume alcohol in excess

How to meet your daily requirements

According to the National Institutes of Health, adults require 2.4 micrograms (mcg) of vitamin B12 daily. Pregnant and breastfeeding women require 2.6 mcg and 2.8 mcg respectively daily.

Salmon, eggs, milk and milk products, tuna and meat are some food sources of vitamin B12. Vegetarians and vegans can add supplements to their diet after consulting an expert.

Any individual experiencing the above-mentioned deficiency symptoms should get their levels checked and add supplements as per their expert's advice.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.