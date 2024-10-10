Here's Why You Should Buy Khapli Wheat And Avoid Processed Wheat

Khapli wheat contains higher levels of antioxidants, such as polyphenols

Wheat is a staple in many Indian kitchens, yet some individuals avoid it, labelling it as “unhealthy.” To address this concern, author Luke Coutinho has shared an insightful Instagram post. He explores the “drama” surrounding wheat and highlights the benefits of khapli wheat over processed varieties. In his post, he poses thought-provoking questions: “Should we eat wheat or not? Is wheat really the problem? A country like India has had wheat for the longest time. Why the drama?” Luke emphasises that while individuals with celiac disease should avoid wheat and gluten, the rest of the population does not need to eliminate it from their diets.

He stresses the importance of wheat quality, stating, “It's the quality of wheat that matters....you take any natural food and process it you change it completely at a bio structural level and that affects how it works in your body...nature and processed worked very differently in the body.”

Luke Coutinho further explains that gluten, a tough protein molecule found in wheat, can cause issues for those with weak gut health, regardless of the wheat's quality. He notes that many people who experience problems after consuming gluten may mistakenly attribute their discomfort solely to gluten itself. He suggests, “If not celiac, it's your gut...fix that first...and of course, if it doesn't suit you don't do it.”

Recommending everyone the right kind of wheat, Luke Coutinho says, “You should be eating Khapli or Emmer wheat, not the processed wheat that makes your rotis look white and pale. It should be dark and deep in colour and heavy and dense...that's the real wheat.”

Here is a summary of the benefits of Khapli wheat (Emmer wheat) compared to processed wheat

1. Nutritional profile

Khapli wheat, or emmer wheat, is often regarded as a healthier option compared to processed normal wheat for several reasons. Its nutritional profile and the nature of its gluten are far better than processed wheat.

2. Whole grain form

Khapli wheat is typically consumed in its whole grain form, retaining its bran and germ. This ensures higher amounts of nutrients, including fibre, vitamins and minerals, compared to refined or processed wheat, which often has lost many of its beneficial components during milling.

3. Higher fibre content

The higher fibre content in Khapli wheat supports digestive health, helps maintain blood sugar levels, and promotes satiety.

4. Glycemic index

Khapli wheat tends to have a lower glycemic index than processed wheat. This means it causes a slower and more stable rise in blood sugar levels, making it a better choice for individuals managing diabetes or those looking to maintain energy levels.

5. Molecular structure

The gluten in Khapli wheat is considered to have a different and weaker molecular structure compared to that found in highly processed normal wheat. This can make it easier for some individuals to digest, particularly those with mild gluten sensitivities or those who experience discomfort from standard wheat.

6. Less inflammatory

This weaker gluten structure may also lead to less inflammation in the gut, contributing to overall digestive comfort.

7. Antioxidant content

Khapli wheat contains higher levels of antioxidants, such as polyphenols, which help combat oxidative stress and inflammation in the body, enhancing its health benefits over processed wheat.

8. Processing differences

Processed normal wheat often undergoes extensive milling and refining, which strips away much of its nutritional value. In contrast, Khapli wheat is typically less processed, retaining more of its natural nutrients.

Luke Coutinho concludes his post by writing, “Khapli wheat stands out as a healthier alternative to processed normal wheat due to its superior nutritional profile, lower glycemic index, weaker gluten structure, and the benefits of whole grain consumption. These 3 characteristics make it not only nutritious but also easier on the digestive system, contributing to a healthier diet overall.”

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.